Callum Wilson to Arsenal touted as transfer for ‘odious’ Mikel Arteta this January

The Mailbox is a ride…from Callum Wilson to Arsenal to Jose Mourinho for England with plenty on Harry Kane and Man Utd between.

Callum Wilson to Arsenal?

Two things that have been chatted about recently are, Newcastle possibly needing to sell some of their players to avoid any long-term punishment and Arsenal needing a proven goal scorer to help with the title push in the second half of this season.

I’m just putting the idea out there but, how about Callum Wilson to Arsenal?

It would obviously not be ideal for Newcastle to sell one of the club’s more influential players, but it looks like needs must, and I would think they rather hold on to Isak and lose Wilson at this point if they had to choose.

So that been said, would Wilson to Arsenal not suit all involved? Not the long-term answer for Arsenal in regards a goal scoring CF, but he is ready made for the Premier League, would cost mush less than alternatives like, Toney, Vlahović, etc, he seems to have a good temperament about him (it’s well-known his railed some Arsenal players up in the past, which isn’t a bad trait) would be another experienced player to have in a dressing room that can be a little short of that on occasion and for Wilson himself it would give him a chance to have a push for a title this year, play a few more games in the Champions League, and maybe even enhance his chance of going to Euro 2024.

When there is so little out there in January in regards, good quality at a reasonable price, then some creative deals are required, and even if this was only a short-term loan deal I really can’t see too many cons with the idea.

Edu, are you listening?

Donal, Cork, Ireland

Some positive Toon spin

What a chaotic season for Eddie’s Mags. So much promise – fantastic performances against the big boys of the Premier League and Champions League undone by the mother of all injury crises that still gets glossed over.

I see countless mentions, even on this great website, of Liverpool or Spurs riding out their injury crises – yet both of them are still able to roll out real footballers off the bench. “Injury-ravaged” Liverpool still managed to bring a £50m striker off the bench at the weekend.

That’s not to say these teams haven’t got issues, but they’re nothing compared to Newcastle. We’ve only played one game fewer than the most possible (due to a penalty loss in League Cup), with a team running on the absolute bare bones since October. Only on a handful of occasions have we been able to field real substitutes on the bench (Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth, 2 GKs and some children is not a Premier League bench) and now with Joelinton out for the season, 17 year old Lewis Miley looks like he has to play all the way through to May.

Why is this relevant? Because it’s exposed our FFP issues in a way that we wouldn’t have seen had it not been for the injuries. We need players because we can just about put 11 players on the pitch and have a season that’s effectively over as a result. We’ve lost so many games by not being able to bring on fresh attackers or legs in midfield and the hierarchy are clearly trying to work out any way that we can get 13 “real” players to be available each week for the next few months.

It’s greatly frustrating because there have been so many signs of a great team here – swarming over teams, creating tonnes of chances (still second for xG in the league!) and until the injuries really mounted up, we were in contention for everything. We’d be playing in a Carabao semi and be looking forward to Champions League knockouts for sure.

As a result, we’re having to make do. But if someone like Almiron is sold, then needs must. He had a great season last season, but we can upgrade him for £30m. In the summer more revenues unlock because we’re losing a year of the Ashley-era no revenue world in the calculations.

So hopefully we can freshen up in the summer – a few upgrades and hold onto the key players and have a good crack at it all in 24/25. This squad as it is showed (without a mad injury crisis) it can beat anyone, and so Europe-free, a little ability to spend, I’m optimistic for next season. Just don’t sell Joelinton (or Bruno, Isak and Botman please!)

James, NUFC

Assessing Premier League managers

First and foremost I should say I am a City fan – a Blue, a Cityzen, a person of thinking my club is guilty of nothing (obviously).

That said, I wish to discuss several managers/coaches (they really should all be the latter).

Ten Hag. I actually think he should stay. Not in a ‘for the bantz’ way, but because he’s actually pretty good. Sure, he has made mistakes: subs at wrong times, pisses off players, etc. But he was decent at Ajax (look at them now), and what with shenanigans behind the scenes going on, is it really unexpected? Give the fella time, y’know like you did with Ferguson.

Questions do need to be asked of the board as to why they got someone in with a playing style the club couldn’t do, nor have brought players in who can.

Klopp. Yes, he is a terrible loser, possibly approaching Mourinho levels (not that he throws players under the bus), but he is excellent, and has been the only coach to push City. What he is doing now after a bad season is remarkable.

Arteta. Hmm…very Pep lite isn’t he? Still, he’s doing pretty well (jury is out on Havertz), despite spunking 200m and change. They won’t win the PL, and are outsiders in the CL, but you never know. Can be odious, but he is who he is. I would keep him for now and see how this season pans out. A cup and top four will be alright, if not very Wenger-esque.

Howe. Oh boy! Where do I start and still keep this short? I like him, I really do, and Newcastle were phenomenal last season, but …

Late substitutions, waaay too many injuries, and FFP is curtailing them.nIs this his fault? Some, yes, but certainly not most of it. Remains to be seen if they do sell their best and how that will impact them.

Keep until at least the summer, but for the love of God do not bring back Mourinho (apparently a really nice chap outside of football).

Moves. Also another hmm …Divisive is probably the best way to describe him. He knows what he’s doing, but…does he at this level? An elite Championship coach is probably how I would describe him. Too good for that level, not good enough for the PL (no, f365, Barclays was a thing, but not any more). Regardless of where the Hammers end up (unless it’s something silly), I would get rid in the summer.

Hodgson. Oh dear. It’s all gone a bit sh*t, hasn’t it? And do you know why? Because he won’t change, he won’t adapt, he is too defensive and his defence isn’t working. Legend? Yes. But just retire, please.

Postecoglou. Love him! He is batshit mental in a fun way. Spurs’ fans should be, and probably are, over the moon to have him. He is very Keegan-esque, and who doesn’t want that? Long may he last (get rid of Levy though).

Unwarranted, unrequested, unsolicited Mail. Sorry if you were expecting me to include your club, but didn’t.

Mike D

When do we talk about Harry? And other things…

Silly questions time…

So when exactly do we start to worry that Harry Kane was the problem all along?

If he goes to the 1 club German league and doesn’t win the league (or possibly anything at all) and takes Eric (the jinx?) Dier with him, will it be funnier than when Michael Owen left Liverpool for Real Madrid and watched Liverpool lift the Champions League…

Or funnier than when Fergie left Man Utd and they became complete rubbish for every year since (as he could no longer control, fans, the media, the refs, the fa, The premier league, Sky.. the weather and probably some more stuff the devil allowed him in that deal for his soul for the previous 20yrs of winning)

Or John Terry being a FKW (that’s full kit wearer…. obviously.) in a game he didn’t play…

Or Marcus Rashford ever being considered ‘world class’ (His best season was worse than Salah’s worst season for example..)

Or when Newcastle totally lose their collective minds and actually sign the most toxic manager (in history?). Surely they aren’t that foolish..? The have been pretty sensible so far and if last year and this year were switched round Eddie would be fine and things would be progressing perfectly as they hoped expected. Over achievement and he’s ruined it seems..

Harry Kane is clearly a brilliant, brilliant striker.. and gets plenty assists too (or did with his hybrid (9/10 roll at Spurs) so I don’t really understand why this is happening (answers on a postcard please)

But it is very, very, very funny indeed (at the moment – 16-17 games left so it could all change)

Are Spurs Fans gutted for him or laughing at him?

Al – LFC (If we are still top after Chelsea and Arsenal games then I will really start to believe..)

…I hadnt seen your article when I sent my Harry Kane email.

You have the hilarity, Irony, bases covered it seems..

Thanks

Al – LFC

Cheaters quite regularly prosper

That felt like a long couple of weeks. Almost worse than an International break. During it, Man City were again proclaimed inevitable, Arsenal declared themselves back in the race, and then Liverpool set down a marker. Might it just be that Emery was right? Come back after 32 games. A lot will change between then and now, given everyone has to play each other again pretty much. Only then can reasonable discussions be had about the title race. Boring that though, innit?! It’s Arsenal’s to lose. Probably. Soon.

One other thing… I’ve been annoyed/amused/dumbfounded by some of the refereeing and VAR decisions this year. I’m talking in ways that I haven’t been before. Just baffling some of them. Utterly baffling. Then you watch managers and players actively wanting opposition players sent off for not much.

You watch Ivan Toney move the ball. (As do many others for most free kicks). You watch the appealing for every throw-in and goal kick. You watch the ranting and raving about correct decisions, sometimes even after VAR has confirmed the decision was correct. You watch the rolling around. The feigned head injuries. Going over after the slightest touch – only in the box though, curiously. The wandering half a mile down the pitch nearly needing Google Maps when taking a throw. Emi Martinez in general…

… and you realise the refs don’t really stand a chance, do they? Maybe if the players stopped cheating incessantly, things would be easier for the officials? Maybe. At the very least, players and managers should understand how hard they’re making it for the officials before writing their letter to the PGMOL.

Gary, AVFC (Why are Villa playing Friday night in the FA Cup when not on TV?!?)

(In answer to your question, because Chelsea can’t play at home on same day as Fulham and neither can play on Sunday – Ed)

Man Utd showing intent with Berrada

Omar Berrada who? Was my initial reaction after the story of United’s recent recruit broke, but after a bit of reading it seems it could be a smart hire. A CEO who actually has experience of running a football club, whose career and track record isn’t limited to Goldman Sachs or J.P Morgan Chase, what surprising a delight.

It appears as though Omar is very well thought of at City and had climbed about as high as possible with only Soriano his senior but with the Catalan not looking to move on anytime soon has taken his chance at the big chair with United.

How well he can do outside the well-oiled machinery of the City group remains to be seen, there is certainly much work to be done at United, and however good he may be it will take far more than one man to achieve it.

Ratcliffe is obviously behind this despite the ‘joint decision with the Glazers’ line in the club statement and if this represents the first member of a new club management team then its an impressive start but more competent people are needed. We’ll probably see a few more people come into prominent positions over the next 6 months and hopefully they will be of similar quality and reputation.

What’s most important though is the intent shown by this move. The shift from money focused bankers to experienced football professionals is most important but giving a little discomfort and perhaps a faint warning to our cross town rivals also matters. They basically said it in the statement ‘the Glazers have been f**king around for 10 years but now we’re going to do things right’, a well run United could be a thing to behold. It’s an exciting time.

As for the possibility of Omar being subject to sanction given his presumed involvement in City’s cheating, I really don’t see how it would be relevant to United. The delirium of Levenshulme Blue aside I’m not sure how a sporting sanction levelled at Man City would effect the CEO of United regardless of who he used to work for. I mean come on, this means United think City are innocent, that’s just ridiculous. It can only be the blinkered or ignorant that hold such views.

Dave, Manchester

Jose for England? Actually, yes

Not a big Jose fan, and even more against his style of play. I have also written in the past to say Southgate uses this England team more like a Ford than a Ferrari, and I stand by that. That said, I feel Jose may be the literal match made in heaven for England and himself, and here is why.

One, Jose is so annoying in press conferences – especially when losing. This would work perfectly for England. Unlikely to lose much during friendlies and qualifiers, and if he loses in a major tournament, it will be semi-expected, and he does one press conference and off for the summer to cool off. So people who hate hearing him moan -Moi – won’t get weekly interviews.

Two, transfers not being a thing. He will have a pool of talent to pick, but none of this “I want him sold”/toxic environment. Players he doesn’t like just won’t be picked. Theoretically meaning he will always have a squad he likes and who responds to his coaching.

Three, the current player pool. Sterling, Saka, Rashford, Grealish all provide players Jose can get the best out of, with Harry Kane being an almost perfect striker for his style of play. Big strong defenders in Maguire, Guihi, Tomori, Dunk, and Stones all would work in a Jose system, with big Dec in front of them, it may be too hard to break them down. You then have Bellingham, TAA and Phillips in midfield to provide the graft and guile. It would suck to be Luke Shaw probably, but maybe a willing sacrifice in the grand scheme of things.

Four, the tactics. His style is not the best, but it does get results. Jose is a cup specialist, and all international football is a cup game once qualified. A stern defence that gives little away while having fast players to counter with? Checks all the boxes with this squad. Jose also knows how to smash the minnows as well, so it won’t always be binary victories.

So in conclusion, he may just be the most perfect choice. The players he can pick fits his style perfectly, his style fits international tournaments perfectly, and his degrading, grating style will be minimized due to sporadic appearances all throughout the year. He is a serial winner who wins everywhere he goes (Spurs pulled the trigger before he could). He has a pedigree Southgate can only dream of, and has the pedigree not available often in the international manager market.

That, or they can get Sean Dyche and try a Sam Allardyce 2.0

Calvino