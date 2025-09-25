Eduardo Camavinga to Newcastle could be on the cards as the Frenchman continues to find himself on the periphery under new Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso.

Camavinga has been linked with a move to the Premier League by Football Insider correspondent Mick Brown, who the website says ‘remains very well-connected within the game’.

Brown claims that Camavinga is considering his long-term future, and after previously being linked with Manchester United, Newcastle could make an “ambitious move” for the 22-year-old.

The former Red Devils chief scout says Newcastle are likely to be among the clubs “willing to take a gamble on bringing him in” if Camavinga’s situation at Madrid doesn’t improve.

“It gets to a point where he’s going to ask questions about his future,” Brown said.

“He was the talk of the town not long ago, everybody said he would be the next big thing, and he’s a brilliantly talented player who always looks impressive.

“Over the last year or two, though, he hasn’t been as involved in the Real Madrid team as you’d expect. Whether there’s an issue behind the scenes, I don’t know, but both Ancelotti and now Alonso haven’t really had him as part of their plans.

“I think, at least in his head, he’ll be looking at the options available to him if he were to move away from Madrid, and seeing what might be there for him.

“A move to the Premier League would suit him, and I definitely think it’s something he’d be open to.

“Man United have been linked with him quite a lot, but the club I’ve heard mentioned recently is Newcastle; it could be an ambitious move for them.

“Like I’ve said, he’s a very talented player, and playing under Howe might get the best out of him because he’s always spoken about highly for his man management.

“So if he becomes available, whether it’s in January or next year, Newcastle could well be among those willing to take a gamble on bringing him in.

“Of course, with any deal, it’ll have to be for the right price and that sort of thing, but that’s something they’ll have to consider when the time comes.”

Camavinga missed the opening four games of the season with an ankle injury, which Brown and Football Insider may not have taken into account.

His first appearance in a matchday squad under Alonso came against Marseille in the Champions League, though he was an unused substitute. He then played his first minutes in injury time against Espanyol in La Liga and came off the bench in the 82nd minute away to Levante on Tuesday.

Camavinga hasn’t started a match yet, but it’s a long season, and he remains one of the most promising midfielders in the world. Joining Newcastle, or any other Premier League side, still feels very unlikely.

