According to reports, Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in signing Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus, who want ‘at least 80 million euros’.

Man City have added Juventus full-back Cambiaso to their January shortlist after agreeing fees with RC Lens for Abdukodir Khusanov (£33.5million) and Palmeiras for Vitor Reis (£29.4million).

Pep Guardiola’s side are also working on a deal to sign Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, who reportedly want £59m for their star player.

With Cambiaso now being targeted by Guardiola, City could end up spending £188m on four new players in January.

If City spend that this month, it would be the second most a manager has spent in a January transfer window.

Graham Potter at Chelsea in 2023 is unsurprisingly first. The Blues spent a ridiculous £320m, landing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for over £100m.

Cambiaso came through the Genoa youth academy and was signed by Juventus for around £11m in July 2022, being loaned out to Bologna straight away.

The 24-year-old has made 64 appearances for the Old Lady since the start of last season and is now attracting interest from Man City.

According to Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, City have ‘swooped’ for Cambiaso and will need to pay Juventus ‘around 80 million euros’ for his signature.

There have been ‘meetings’ between the clubs and Juve are reluctant to sell mid-season, setting the high asking price as a result.

City are yet to make an official offer, Di Marzio says, though there is ‘concrete interest’.

Juve head coach Thiago Motta ‘would not want to sell’ as Cambiaso is ‘considered an important pawn in the chessboard of the Italian society’.

This has resulted in a ‘clear position’ amidst interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

‘No offers will be taken into consideration if not considered indispensable’ but City have ‘concretely demonstrated their intentions’, it is said.

Fabrizio Romano adds that City ‘have scheduled a direct contact with Juventus to discuss about Andrea Cambiaso’, with ‘no bid made’ yet.

City’s ‘priority’ is to complete the signing of Marmoush after agreeing fees for Khusanov and Reis.

The Premier League champions are next in action against Ipswich Town on Sunday before a tricky Champions League match away to Paris Saint-Germain.

