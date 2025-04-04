Sol Campbell has warned Arsenal they may lose William Saliba if they have a poor summer of recruitment.

The Gunners’ recruitment policy has been put in sharp focus after they found themselves without a recognised striker, making their task of catching Liverpool all the more difficult.

This bluntness up front came in a season where Manchester City fell away but it is the Anfield side that took advantage, enjoying a 12-point lead at the top with eight games to go.

That means Campbell was part of the last Arsenal title-winning squad and the now 50-year-old has warned top players may look for careers elsewhere unless the north London club significantly strengthen in the summer.

“Where Arsenal are right now, and with where they want to get to, they need to try and pin him down to a new deal sooner rather than later. That’s key,” Campbell told the Metro of Saliba.

“Saliba could well be keeping his options open and waiting to see what players the club bring in in the summer. I think that’s it, really.

“He’ll assess the type of players that Arsenal bring in and hopefully think, ‘Right, I’ve got some help now up front and in other places’ and be happy to sign a deal.

“But that’s on Arsenal to make that happen. That’s how you show players and convince them to stay. Watch what we do in the window and then come back and sign.

“So that’s hopefully what they will do, flex their muscles in the transfer market and prove to him that this is the club to be at.’

Arsenal are in desperate need of a striker, having had a late January bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins rejected.

As it stands, converted midfielder Kai Havertz is the club’s top scorer on nine meaning Arsenal have no player in the top 13 league goal scorers this year.

Arsenal’s recruitment has been strengthened by the hiring of Andrea Berta to the sporting director role, taking over from Edu who left to Nottingham Forest.

Campbell believes Berta will be able to “unlock some doors” as Arsenal chase targets such as Alexander Isak and Victor Gyokeres.

“He’s going to bring a different type of feel. It’s going to unlock some doors that maybe were shut,” Campbell said.

“Everybody comes with their own book or contacts and relationships in the network of European football so that will bring a new dynamic to Arteta’s team.

“They’ll have to work together but it will take time. Edu had been at the club before, so Berta has to get his feet under the table but he’s also got to work quickly because it’s a big summer coming up for the club.”