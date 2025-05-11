Can Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah win first European Golden Shoe? How he can overtake Gyokeres

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is within touching distance of joining an exclusive club of Premier League stars who have claimed the prestigious European Golden Shoe award for the top scorer across the European leagues.

Thierry Henry (Arsenal), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Luis Suarez (Liverpool) and Erling Haaland (Manchester City) are the only four Premier League players to have won the award this century. That’s the kind of exalted company Salah is close to joining.

However, despite leading the race for most of the season Salah has now fallen behind Sporting Lisbon striker – and reported Arsenal transfer target – Viktor Gyokeres. Can he move back ahead of the Sweden international in the run-in?

Read the article at Planet Football.