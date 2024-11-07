Can Robert Lewandowski break Messi & Ronaldo’s Champions League goalscoring records?

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is on the cusp of becoming only the third player in history, after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to reach 100 Champions League goals. But could he one day eclipse the era-defining duo?

The 36-year-old currently looks as dangerous as he ever has. He’s joint-top of this season’s Champions League scoring charts alongside his Barcelona team-mate Raphinha, Sporting sensation Viktor Gyokeres and his replacement at Bayern Munich, Harry Kane.

Lewandowski’s brace in Barca’s 5-2 thrashing of Crvena Zvezda takes his tally to five Champions League goals in 2024-25 so far and 99 for his entire career. Only Messi and Ronaldo, in the entire history of the European Cup, have scored more.

