QUIZ: Can you name every player to score a Premier League hat-trick in the 1990s?
Over 100 hat-tricks were scored in the Premier League during the 1990s – but how many of those hat-trick scorers can you name?
We’ve given you 25 minutes, the season in which each hat-trick was scored and the match it was scored in (with the scorer’s team written in capitals).
Some players scored more than one hat-trick, making your task slightly easier. But with a total of 109 hat-tricks to name, this is a test for the hardcore football fan.