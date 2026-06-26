Manuel Neuer didn’t take kindly to the suggestion that he was at fault for Germany’s defeat to Ecuador on Thursday, insisting “I can’t just evaporate”.

Ecuador came from behind to stun the four-time World Cup winners and secure a third-placed finish in Group E and qualification for the last 32.

Leroy Sane gave Germany the lead inside two minutes as he swept a shot into the bottom corner, to the frustration of Ecuadorians as they felt the goal should have been ruled out for a high boot in the build up.

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But justice was done as Sunderland’s Nilson Angulo drew his side level soon after before Gonzalo Plata scored the winning goal with 13 minutes left to play.

Playa nipped in ahead of Neuer as the German goalkeeper stooped to gather the ball following a flick on at the near post.

And after the game, the Bayern Munich ‘keeper insisted his attempt to catch the ball was “completely normal” as a reported suggested he may have been at fault for the last-gasp defeat.

“It’s a perfectly normal headed flick-on, and I’m just trying to catch the ball. It’s a completely normal situation,” Neuer told the reporter.

“Any goalkeeper who has ever played the game knows that I have to position myself like that for the ball, and that I have to try and catch it exactly like that.

“There’s a header, and you try to get to the ball. Of course, it looks unfortunate because I’m standing right there, but it wasn’t a mistake on my part,” he added.

Doubling down, the reporter claimed it “just looked unusual”, before Neuer snapped back.

“Well, how else am I supposed to stand there?” he asked. “Am I supposed to dive even though the ball is coming straight at me? I have to move towards the ball and try to catch it.

“If someone puts a foot in and it flies past me, then it flies past me. But I have to position myself like that. There’s no other option. I can’t just evaporate.”

Did Ecuador want it more?

Three Germany players claimed after the game that Ecuador deserved the victory as they “wanted it more”, but manager Julian Nagelsmann dismissed their suggestions as “nonsense”.

The German boss said: “Ecuador wanted it more than we did? That’s nonsense.

“No, please stop with this nonsense, honestly. Didn’t the lads give it their all today?

“They [Ecuador] took a bit more risk in many actions. Of course, we made different substitutions than we would have if we absolutely needed another goal. But I can’t say any player didn’t give their all. That’s far too simplistic for me.”