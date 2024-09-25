Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Manchester City to face Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool visit Brighton…

Manchester City will travel to face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Holders Liverpool have been given an away tie against Brighton, while Manchester United are at home against Premier League strugglers Leicester City.

Championship outfit Preston’s reward for seeing off top-flight Fulham in a dramatic penalty shoot-out last week is a home game with Arsenal.

Fellow second-tier sides Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke go to Brentford and Southampton respectively.

There is another all-Premier League tie as Aston Villa host Crystal Palace, and a potential one if Newcastle get past League Two AFC Wimbledon, with the winners of that game to face Chelsea at home.

The AFC Wimbledon-Newcastle contest was due to be played at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Tuesday night but was switched to St James’ Park next Tuesday after the former was affected by flooding.

The fourth-round games are scheduled to take place in the week commencing October 28.

Arsenal beat Bolton 5-1 at the Emirates on Wednesday night to advance in the competition. 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri had a night to remember as he netted a brace for the Gunners.

Speaking post-match, Mikel Arteta admitted the teenager is “ahead” of schedule and “will have the minutes”.

“You can tell he is playing with a confidence and belief and an understanding of what he needs to do on the pitch,” Arteta said.

“In his journey with the first team he is always ahead of what everybody expected and I expected, too. He deserves that and he is part of us so he will have the minutes.”

On starting 16-year-old Jack Porter, he added: “We told him yesterday and he was over the moon.

“He spoke straightaway to his family and they were not prepared for that.

“It is a big step, a big occasion for them and I think they were nervous about it. But he reacted really well, he was really composed in training and his team-mates helped him, too. What an experience and what a way to break a record.”

On a night filled with positives for Arteta, on-loan Chelsea attacker Sterling also broke his duck as he extended Arsenal’s lead around the hour mark.

“It was very good performance by Raheem,” continued Arteta.

“He is getting better and better and you can tell physically he is making steps. He was involved in a few goals so it was a very strong night for him.”