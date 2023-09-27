Carabao Cup fourth round draw: Man Utd to host Newcastle, Liverpool in all-PL tie against Cherries

Newcastle will visit Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after knocking Treble winners Manchester City out of the tournament.

The Magpies, beaten 2-0 by United in last season’s final, secured their progression after Alexander Isak’s effort at St James’ Park dumped eight-time winners Man City out of the competition.

Liverpool face a long away trip as they come up against Bournemouth in the fourth round after they fought back to beat Leicester 3-1 at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool in the second half after Kasey McAteer had given Leicester an early lead and further goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Jota sent the nine-time winners through.

Bournemouth beat Stoke 2-0 at home after scoring twice in the space of three second-half minutes through Dominic Solanke and Joe Rothwell’s free-kick.

West Ham edged out League One side Lincoln at Sincil Bank thanks to Tomas Soucek’s solitary second-half effort and will take on Arsenal at home in the fourth round.

Reiss Nelson’s early goal on Wednesday night was enough to earn Arsenal a 1-0 win at Brentford.

Chelsea earned a home draw against Blackburn after Nicolas Jackson’s second-half strike sealed the Blues a 1-0 home win against Brighton.

Blackburn thrashed Cardiff 5-2, with Andrew Moran scoring twice in the second half.

Jake Garrett’s opener for Blackburn was cancelled out by Callum Robinson and, after the home side had regained the lead through Arnor Sigurdsson, Kion Etete levelled it up again for Cardiff before the break.

Moran struck twice in five minutes to put Blackburn in control early in the second period – either side of Sigurdsson’s penalty being saved – and Dilan Markanday added Rovers’ fifth.

Everton will play boss Sean Dyche’s former club Burnley at Goodison Park in the last 16 after winning 2-1 at Aston Villa.

James Garner’s first-half opener and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second goal in as many matches put Everton 2-0 up early in the second half before Boubacar Kamara reduced the deficit for Villa late on.

Fulham face a tough test at Championship high-flyers Ipswich after they beat Norwich 2-1.

Goals in either half from Brazilian Carlos Vinicius and Alex Iwobi put Fulham in command before Norwich’s Borja Sainz reduced the deficit.

A lower league club is guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals after League Two side Mansfield were drawn to play League One Port Vale at Field Mill.

League One side Exeter will face Middlesbrough at home for a place in the last eight.

