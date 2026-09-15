Big Midweek: Liverpool v Spurs, Man Utd, Lampard, Bouaddi, Sunderland & Bournemouth in Europe

The Carabao Cup cannot be seen as an inconvenience for the needy half of the Big Six, while Sunderland and Bournemouth prepare to embark on a European adventure…

The Carabao Cup third round is big for Liverpool, Spurs and United, while Frank Lampard needs a win, however minor, even more than Unai Emery…

Game to watch – Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are stuck in a rut. They are yet to score a goal, suffering from a ‘mental block’ and, as Roberto De Zerbi says, “we have not the right physical condition yet”.

De Zerbi’s answer before going to Anfield: “We play with all other players.”

That would make more sense as a long-term solution than an answer to the inconvenience of the Carabao Cup. It would also be easier to understand if those who drew a fourth straight blank against Everton on Saturday did not look in desperate need of more minutes to build familiarity and fitness.

For this, as De Zerbi is at pains to point out, is a new team. Half a dozen starters against the Toffees were summer signings. So for all the reasons the manager has stated, would it not make sense to give this remodelled side as many opportunities as possible to gel and get up to speed?

For the first half-hour on Saturday, that looked to be happening. Spurs played some fast, incisive football but the longer that went unrewarded, they retreated into their shell once more.

Liverpool too have a malaise to shake off. After wins over Ipswich and Atletico, against Fulham on Saturday, the Reds returned to the bad habits that dogged their opening 2-2 draws with Forest and Newcastle to draw for the fourth consecutive time at home in the league.

Andoni Iraola is also likely to make changes after suggesting his forwards in particular “lacked a little bit of freshness”. We’d argue that cohesion and intensity was in even shorter supply, and some of his big-name attackers and his malfunctioning midfield would benefit more from minutes together rather than a rest.

Perhaps self-preservation is a bigger factor than rotation. If either or both manager goes full strength only to exit the Carabao, the criticism grows.

But that will almost certainly happen anyway. Both managers were appointed for their boldness, something De Zerbi especially should remember while following Alvaro Arbeloa’s lead in viewing Anfield as an opportunity to build confidence.

Team to watch – Manchester United

Yes, United were robbed in the derby. But the dubious nature of City’s winner gives the Red Devils an excuse they don’t deserve.

As ever, Michael Carrick’s men looked comfortable when City came on to them. Then, also entirely typical of United, they had no answer when the onus shifted after Phil Foden’s red card.

Carrick accepted that United should have created more but insisted how they might have done that was ‘an answer for us’.

Old Trafford will demand more of an insight when Brighton arrive on Wednesday night. The Seagulls are ominous opponents, having won four of their last five games at what is becoming the AmEx North.

Brighton are also having nothing like the problems with creativity that United are. Fabian Hurzeler’s side are the Premier League’s highest goalscorers and when Lewis Dunk is ripping nets off from 30 yards, United must know to be wary of a Brighton side in their flow.

Stopping the Seagulls is a worry for Carrick given the state of United’s defence but his biggest concern is finding routes to goal. If, as many suspect, Carrick doesn’t have the answer after all, then United are staring at another cup exit to Brighton and a bleak start to a season over which to stew during a three-week international break.

MORE: Premier League sack race: Lampard and Carrick on the move after Super Sunday misery

Manager to watch – Frank Lampard

“We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves,” said Lampard, his and his team’s body language betraying his words during the second half of a 5-0 shellacking at home to Brighton.

Still, apparently, misery loves company so Lampard will be delighted to welcome a manager almost as beleaguered as himself when Unai Emery brings Villa to Coventry in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

At least Emery has a Premier League point and a goal to cling to. Lampard has neither after becoming only the fifth side in top-flight history to lose their opening four games of the league season while also failing to score.

The optimism that Coventry brought to the Premier League as runaway winners of the Championship has almost entirely evaporated and Lampard has it all to do to stop what shreds of confidence remain from disappearing too.

There are some reasons to be positive. Prior to Brighton’s second goal, the Sky Blues were competitive and could have led had they taken their first-half chances. That period and a very encouraging display at Man City the previous week shows Coventry are not necessarily out of their depth.

But the difference in class between where Coventry have come from and where they are now is starkly evident in their lack of ruthlessness. That won’t be helped by Taiwo Awoniyi’s three-match ban.

Lampard has to quickly find a way to instil a cutting edge without Awoniyi against an already-overhauled Villa side sure to feature plenty of changes.

MORE: Coventry suffer Premier League’s ultimate indignity: they are measurably worse than Spurs

Player to watch – Ayyoub Bouaddi

Bouaddi’s first start for Manchester City last week left us and his new team-mates wanting more of the Morocco teenager ahead of the holders’ Carabao Cup clash with Norwich on Thursday.

The 18-year-old was outstanding in the Champions League against Porto, with Enzo Maresca blooding the youngster in a more familiar, continental environment rather than throw him into the cut and thrust of the Premier League.

Norwich’s visit offers Maresca the chance to get Bouaddi more acquainted to English football, with Elliot Anderson entitled to a breather after his man-of-the-match display in the Manchester derby.

In Porto, Bouaddi brought a level of control to City’s midfield that would make you question the date on his birth certificate if he didn’t look so fresh faced. It was evident his senior colleagues trusted him with the ball as they get used to life after Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

Maresca won’t rush Bouaddi but the early signs are he won’t have to.

Europa League game to watch – Sunderland v AZ Alkmaar

Wednesday night sees Sunderland compete in Europe for the first time in 1974, while on Thursday, Bournemouth make their European bow when they take 2,000 to San Sebastian to see their side face Real Sociedad.

As Europa novices, the Black Cats and Bournemouth will have to learn fast how to juggle their domestic and continental commitments, with Manchester City and Liverpool respectively waiting for them next weekend.

Neither, though, should allow that to occupy their thinking while savouring the European stage.

Sunderland certainly cannot be distracted from AZ. The Eredivisie side have won five and drawn one of their domestic league fixtures this season to keep pace with PSV at the top of the table.

There is little prospect of complacency or misplaced priorities, though, ahead of the Stadium of Light’s first-ever European fixture and the first in Sunderland in more than half a century. Having worked so hard last season and waited so long, this is by far the Black Cats’ biggest game in a week they also face Arsenal and City.