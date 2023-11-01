Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to host Newcastle in another tough tie for Howe’s men

After knocking out Manchester City and Manchester United, Newcastle United will travel to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Eddie Howe’s side followed up their victory over City with a 3-0 win over United at Old Trafford following goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock.

The Magpies will now face five-time winners Chelsea, who comfortably beat Championship Blackburn thanks to strikes from Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling, at Stamford Bridge.

West Ham’s reward for a 3-1 victory over Arsenal was a trip to Anfield to take on a Liverpool side who edged out Bournemouth 2-1 thanks to Darwin Nunez’s superb winner, while Everton will play Fulham.

There will be a team from the English Football League in the semi-finals with League One Port Vale hosting Championship Middlesbrough.

