Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Tottenham take on Man Utd in all-Premier League last eight

Tottenham welcome Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in an all-Premier League last eight.

In the other ties Crystal Palace will travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal while Newcastle and Southampton will play at home against Brentford and Liverpool respectively.

Carabao Cup last-16 round-up

Timo Werner’s first goal in 18 matches and Pape Sarr’s curler saw Tottenham knock Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win.

Werner set Spurs on course for victory when he rifled home in the fifth minute, which was followed by Sarr’s stunner midway through the first half.

City responded with a Matheus Nunes goal on the stroke of half-time but Tottenham held on to reach the quarter-finals.

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United roared to an entertaining 5-2 victory against Leicester as the post-Erik ten Hag era began with a bang.

United are in talks to hire Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim but appear to be safe in hands should negotiations drag on.

Casemiro opened the scoring with a superb long-range strike and Alejandro Garnacho grabbed another before Bilal El Khannouss pulled one back for Leicester.

United hit back through a deflected Bruno Fernandes free-kick and Casemiro’s second of the night.

Conor Coady cut the lead in first-half stoppage time, but Fernandes coolly scored his second on an evening when fan favourite Van Nistelrooy’s name frequently filled the air.

A quickfire first-half double saw Newcastle earn revenge over Chelsea with a 2-0 win.

Three days on from their Premier League defeat to the Blues at Stamford Bridge, Newcastle scored twice in the space of three minutes when Alexander Isak pounced on a mistake at the back to net the opener.

They quickly doubled their lead when Joe Willock’s deflected header was turned in to his own net by Axel Disasi.

Cody Gakpo claimed a stunning second-half double as holders Liverpool progressed with a 3-2 win at Brighton.

Simon Adingra poked home on the rebound 10 minutes from time to halve the deficit before Luis Diaz quickly restored the two-goal cushion for Arne Slot’s side, prior to Tariq Lamptey’s deflected consolation.

Ethan Nwaneri grabbed the spotlight with a fine strike as Arsenal eased through with a 3-0 win over Preston.

The 17-year-old bent in a shot to double Arsenal’s lead after Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring with his first goal of the season and Kai Havertz came off the bench to add a third.

Crystal Palace are in the last eight for the first time in 14 years after they beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Eberechi Eze and Daichi Kamada scored the goals either side of Jhon Duran’s leveller.