Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Holders Liverpool get Spurs and Arsenal to face Newcastle
Arsenal will play Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final, with Premier League leaders Liverpool drawn against Tottenham.
Holders Liverpool host Tottenham first before a trip to north London.
Meanwhile, Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates before a trip to St James’ Park.
The semi-final ties will take place over two legs across the week commencing January 6 and the week commencing February 3.
The final will be played at Wembley Stadium on March 16.
📣 BELOW THE LINE! Who will win the Carabao Cup? Join the debate here.
Tottenham progressed to the last four of the competition after a ridiculous 4-3 victory at home to Manchester United on Thursday.
Ange Postecoglou’s side cruised into a 3-0 lead before teasing the most Spursy result in a long time.
MORE ON SPURS FROM F365
👉 F36Skive: Can you recall the last Tottenham team to win a trophy?
👉 Marcus Rashford leaving Man Utd: A case for the Premier League Big Eight
Fraser Forster gifted United two goals to set up a nervy ending but Heung-min Son’s goal directly from a corner made it 4-2.
Jonny Evans did score a header in the 94th minute but Ruben Amorim’s side could not find an equaliser to send the match to extra-time.
Arsenal had to come behind to beat Crystal Palace in their quarter-final on Wednesday, winning 3-2 at the Emirates.
Liverpool overcame Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s and Newcastle comfortably beat Brentford 3-1 on Tyneside on Wednesday night.
READ NOW: 7) Slot, 3) Arteta, 2) Howe – ranking eight managers by how desperately they need Carabao glory