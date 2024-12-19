Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Holders Liverpool get Spurs and Arsenal to face Newcastle

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham have discovered their Carabao Cup semi-final opponents

Arsenal will play Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final, with Premier League leaders Liverpool drawn against Tottenham.

Holders Liverpool host Tottenham first before a trip to north London.

Meanwhile, Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates before a trip to St James’ Park.

The semi-final ties will take place over two legs across the week commencing January 6 and the week commencing February 3.

The final will be played at Wembley Stadium on March 16.

📣 BELOW THE LINE! Who will win the Carabao Cup? Join the debate here.

Tottenham progressed to the last four of the competition after a ridiculous 4-3 victory at home to Manchester United on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side cruised into a 3-0 lead before teasing the most Spursy result in a long time.

MORE ON SPURS FROM F365

👉 F36Skive: Can you recall the last Tottenham team to win a trophy?

👉 Marcus Rashford leaving Man Utd: A case for the Premier League Big Eight

Fraser Forster gifted United two goals to set up a nervy ending but Heung-min Son’s goal directly from a corner made it 4-2.

Jonny Evans did score a header in the 94th minute but Ruben Amorim’s side could not find an equaliser to send the match to extra-time.

Arsenal had to come behind to beat Crystal Palace in their quarter-final on Wednesday, winning 3-2 at the Emirates.

Liverpool overcame Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s and Newcastle comfortably beat Brentford 3-1 on Tyneside on Wednesday night.

READ NOW: 7) Slot, 3) Arteta, 2) Howe – ranking eight managers by how desperately they need Carabao glory