Liverpool vs Chelsea final? ‘Big boys’ avoid each other in Carabao Cup semi-final draw

Liverpool will take on Fulham while Middlesbrough face Chelsea in the League Cup semi-finals.

The Reds spanked West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday to secure their path into the next round, while Fulham and Chelsea overcame Everton and Newcastle respectively on penalties, and Middlesbrough comfortably saw off Port Vale 3-0.

This season will be the last time the semi-finals are played over two legs, with Liverpool and Middlesbrough playing at home first in the week commencing January 8, with the return legs two weeks later.