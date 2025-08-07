Brighton and Hove Albion want £104million for Manchester United target Carlos Baleba, who is ‘happy to stay at the Amex’, according to a report.

The Red Devils’ interest in Baleba first emerged on Wednesday night when David Ornstein reported (after Indy-f**king-Kaila) that contact had been made via intermediaries.

Ornstein told The Athletic: “Brighton made clear they favour keeping hold of the Cameroon international — who is under contract until 2028 with an option to extend by 12 months — for at least another year.

“There is also a recognition on all sides that a switch now may be unrealistic, especially if United seal their proposed move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.”

United have so far completed the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon, and Enzo Kana-Biyik this summer, and are set to beat Newcastle United to the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

After signing Sesko in a deal worth a total of £73.6m, Ruben Amorim’s side will be under pressure to offload players.

Selling Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony has always been part of the plan — but after committing to such a big fee for the Slovenian striker, it’s now imperative.

And despite making no money from player sales so far this summer, United are being linked with a move for Baleba.

Brighton don’t let their best players leave on the cheap — a fact players intending to use the club as a stepping stone are surely well aware of when they sign.

Baleba falls into that bracket and has caught the attention of the Premier League’s big boys with his performances on the south coast.

The Old Trafford club are clearly very keen on signing the Cameroonian, but he will cost over £100m, according to ESPN.

The report claims that Brighton’s asking price is £104m, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said to be a ‘long-time admirer’ of Baleba.

United boss Amorim is also a fan, but signing Sesko will make the club’s pursuit of the Seagulls midfielder ‘more difficult’.

Signing a midfielder is only possible if unwanted players are moved on, with Garnacho attracting interest from Chelsea.

It gets even worse for the Red Devils, as Baleba is reportedly happy to stay at the Amex this summer — with a ‘move considered more likely in a year’.

The report adds that Baleba’s former club, Lille, have a 20 per cent sell-on clause for a transfer fee that rises above 30 million euros.

Brighton are unlikely to budge from their steep asking price for the 21-year-old, having earned a reputation as one of the best-selling clubs in the Premier League.

They’ve sold Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, and Joao Pedro to Chelsea for around £200m combined, while Benjamin White to Arsenal and Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool also brought in significant fees.

