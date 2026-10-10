Carlos Baleba names Man Utd teammate who has impressed him the most in training – ‘faster than me’

Carlos Baleba is unveiled as a new signing on the Old Trafford pitch.

Manchester United midfielder Carlos Baleba has raved about Kobbie Mainoo, and so has his Red Devils’ teammate Amad Diallo.

Baleba has said that Mainoo is the player who has impressed him the most in training.

The 22-year-old Cameroon international midfielder joined Man Utd from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window for £70million.

Baleba is expected to be a big player for Man Utd under manager Michael Carrick as the season progresses.

Mainoo is already a key figure in the Red Devils’ team, and the 21-year-old England international midfielder has seriously impressed Baleba.

Carlos Baleba wowed by Man Utd teammate Kobbie Mainoo

When asked on Sky Sports to name the Man Utd player who has impressed him the most in training, Baleba said: “Kobbie.

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“I said Kobbie because he’s really good. I think he’s really good and in training for some sessions, he was faster than me, and then he goes hard on me. Yeah, I like that.”

Amad Diallo says Kobbie Mainoo is ‘unbelievable’

Diallo also praised Mainoo in the same interview and said that his Man Utd teammate is the best young player in the Premier League.

Diallo said: “For me, the (best) young player in the Premier League is Kobbie.

“How Kobbie plays like he has a lot of experience, he has been in the Premier League for long.

“For his age, he is unbelievable.”

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When asked about the change he has noticed in Mainoo, Diallo said: “I think he knows that when you start to play in the Premier League, you need to have a lot of experience.

“And I think also he has been patient because he has gone through difficult moments when Ruben (Amorim) was here.

“He wasn’t playing a lot, but he has been patient. He has been working really hard, and now he has taken his moment to show in the Premier League that he’s here to be the best player in the Premier League.

“And for me, he is the best young player in the Premier League.”

Man Utd manager Michael Carrick has also previously spoken highly of Mainoo.

Carrick said about the 21-year-old on Man Utd’s official website earlier this season: “Kobbie is strong.

“He’s had some huge highs and some challenging times already in his career, and he’s only 21, which is incredible.

“But he’s got that stubbornness about him that I love in a footballer, where he deals with things so well.”

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