James Milner tells Michael Carrick how Carlos Baleba is going to transform Man Utd midfield

James Milner has given his verdict on Manchester United’s decision to sign Carlos Baleba in the summer transfer window.

Baleba was one of three major midfield additions that Man Utd made to manager Michael Carrick’s squad in the summer.

Man Utd were keen on signing the 22-year-old Cameroon international midfielder in the summer of 2025.

However, Brighton and Hove Albion were demanding over £100million for Baleba at the time.

Brighton’s stance over the youngster softened over the summer, with Man Utd eventually getting a deal done for Baleba for £70million.

Baleba, though, has yet to play for Man Utd due to an ankle injury he picked up with Brighton in pre-season.

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The youngster is now training in the gym and on the grass at Carrington, with Carrick optimistic that he will be ready to make his debut for Man Utd soon.

Carrick told Man Utd’s official website: “He’s got a little ankle issue.

“But we knew that before, so it’s no major issue.

“It will be great to have him back.

“We’ll wait and see.

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“We’re hopeful but I don’t want to put any deadlines on it just yet.”

James Milner verdict on Carlos Baleba at Man Utd

Former Liverpool and Manchester City star Milner played with Baleba at Brighton, and he has outlined how the 22-year-old will transform the Man Utd midfield with his qualities.

Milner said about Baleba on The Good, The Bad & The Football: “Yeah, I mean, he’s still very young.

“Physical qualities: outstanding.

“He can burst forward with it, can dominate areas, but he’s still young and growing into that physicality to be able to do it for 90 minutes.

“Brighton’s one of the best places to be for young players to learn the trade.

“At Brighton, the manager every year loses his best players and the young ones come in again, you’ve got to start again, but the amount of effort they put into the individual meetings the meetings for positions, time after training, one on one sessions, video sessions – they are so good at developing those players, and obviously it’s a step up for Carlos, going to a club like Man United, size difference compared to Brighton, no disrespect to Brighton, obviously, like you say, amazing club, done incredible, the last 15 years or whatever their journey, amazing club.

“But Man United’s a whole different ball game.”

James Milner rejected Man Utd

Milner has also revealed that he turned down the chance to join Man Utd during his career.

The former England international has said that when he was leaving Man City in 2015, Man Utd came for him.

When asked if Utd ever made a move for him and if he would have considered a move to Old Trafford, Milner said: “They did, to be fair, yeah, when I was leaving City, but obviously not, no, I wouldn’t have entertained it.”

Milner was further asked when he spoke to Man Utd.

The 40-year-old responded by saying: “Not really, no.

“I’d made my mind up about Liverpool.

“I just can’t.

“Respect the club, obviously, but just Leeds fans through and through and dislike it.”

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