Fabrizio Romano has given his take on how things are with Manchester United regarding signing Danilo, Manu Kone and Carlos Baleba in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have made two midfield signings already this summer, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, aim to strengthen the team in the middle of the park.

Casemiro left Man Utd at the end of last season, while Manuel Ugarte is on the sidelines for the long term.

Man Utd will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, who will also aim to at least challenge for the Premier League title.

Among the myriad of midfielders linked with Man Utd this summer are Carlos Baleba, Manu Kone and Danilo.

Man Utd wanted to sign Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2025.

READ: Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd decision on signing Danilo from Botafogo

Romano reported this week that Baleba’s people have been in contact with Man Utd over a potential move this summer.

The Italian media has reported that AS Roma midfielder Kone has reached an agreement in personal terms with Man Utd, who are yet to make an official bid for the France international.

On July 23, BBC Sport reported that Man Utd have expressed interest in Botafogo midfielder Danilo.

Transfer guru Romano has now given his take on the situations of Kone, Danilo and Baleba regarding potential moves to Man Utd.

Romano on Manu Kone, Danilo and Carlos Baleba to Man Utd

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then guys, we have to mention more things, something to clarify on Man Utd.

READ MORE: Man Utd reach final decision on signing £70m midfielder after talks

“There is a difference on two profiles being linked over the recent days.

“I would say two, three profiles because Danilo from Brazil is a player who has been offered to Man Utd.

“It’s not a negotiation started from Man Utd.

“Manu Kone is a player that Manchester United have under consideration.

“Man Utd spoke to the agents of the player.

“Man Utd had concrete conversations with the agents of the player, but Man Utd are yet to reach out to Roma because they are yet to decide which player they want as defensive midfielder.

“So, Man Utd have not started an official negotiation with Roma, have not sent an official bid for Manu Kone because of what they want to do in midfield, but Danilo has been offered to Utd.

“Utd called the agent of Manu Kone, so it’s different, but yet to be a club-to-club negotiation.

“So, Man Utd could go for a different midfielder.

“It’s still an open story.

“And for example, Baleba is also a player who would be super keen on joining Manchester United.

“Already one year ago, Baleba wanted to go to Man Utd, but on this one, it’s on Man Utd to decide if they want to return in talks with Brighton or not.

“So, that’s the status around these players.”

“That’s the status around these midfielders.”

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