Carragher adamant Liverpool made ‘right decision’ to not sign £52m Man Utd star this summer

Jamie Carragher thinks that Liverpool made the correct decision to not pursue a deal for Leny Yoro this summer who has since ended up at Manchester United.

After impressing with Lille in Ligue 1, Yoro was one of the most in-demand centre-half this summer with plenty of clubs from around Europe chasing his signature.

Liverpool were interested in signing the 18-year-old at one stage, although they were reportedly put off by his request for guaranteed game time.

Man Utd ended up swooping in for the teenager and signed him for a base fee of around £52m.

He’s since picked up a metatarsal injury in pre-season and he’s set to be out of action for the next three months which has come as a blow to Man Utd.

While some Liverpool fans were disappointed to miss out on Yoro, Carragher thinks that the club made the correct decision to not sign him.

“I am glad we aren’t a team who buys players left, right and centre,” Carragher told Blood Red. “I love the fact that we are that. When we want to get someone, we go for him. We are clinical, and more often than not, we get it done.

“I thought that might be the case with [Martin] Zubimendi [but] it hasn’t quite happened. I think we need two or three players, that is all.

“The Yoro one, I totally understand. Why would you pay £50-60 million for a young centre-back when we have Jarrell [Quansah], who has cost us nothing?

“Is he going to get enough football at our club that he would somewhere else? We have got Konate there. Do I think we need a centre-back? Yeah. But I don’t think we need a project and spending that type of money.

“If you do that, then the lad has to be playing 25-30 games a season to progress his career. I am sure that’s what they have said at Manchester United. ‘You might not be the first choice, but as soon as someone is injured, you are in, and you will get your 25-30 games’, so it was the right decision not to go through with that.”

As of writing, Liverpool are now the only Premier League club that have not made a signing during the summer transfer window.

Despite being heavily linked with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, the midfielder has snubbed a move to Anfield in favour of staying in Spain.

Arne Slot’s side have looked sharp in pre-season, but the Dutchman will be keen to improve his squad before the transfer window ends.

