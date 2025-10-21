Mohamed Salah is not as sharp as he once was, thinks Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher feels Mohamed Salah has lost an asset which he felt made him a more dangerous attacker, especially when he was playing with Sadio Mane in the Liverpool attack.

Salah will go down a legend of both the Reds and the Premier League. Indeed, for his current club, the Egyptian superstar has 248 goals and 116 assists.

In the Premier League, he has 188 goals and 90 assists.

This season, though, he’s not been quite as influential as usual. In 2024/25, Salah was directly involved in 57 goals in all competitions.

So far this term, from 11 games, he has three goals and three assists, but none have come in his last four club games.

Liverpool legend Carragher feels Salah is not as sharp as he was when he and Sadio Mane were tearing defences apart for the Reds.

Carragher said on the Gary Neville Podcast: “You know, he goes through these little runs. Now, when he first came and he had blistering pace, him and Mane, that’s not there so much. But he still had the sharpness about him. I’m not quite sure that sharpness is still there.”

Neville responded suggesting Salah is still sharp, to which Carragher said: “I’m not sure. I don’t know. I think he looks sharp in those little areas where you’d want him to look sharp in the last 18, 20 yards of the pitch.

“But as the ball comes to the back post on two or three occasions, for instance, the [Florian] Wirtz assist for him that would have been an assist at Chelsea, and you think he’s got to finish that. Today, there’s two chances at the back post.”

While this season’s sprinting stats are not readily available, previous years have been published and show a subtle decline.

His top recorded speed is 36.6 km/h, in 2021/22, while in 2022/23, it was 35.34 and in 2023/24, it was 34.61.

It was back in the low 35s last season, but on the whole, the numbers seem to be gradually dropping.

And while sprinting is not all that helps him get into good positions, there are instances such as the ones Carragher highlighted in which earlier in his career, Salah might have scored but was less able to get into a good position than he previously would have been.

Some feel the Egyptian might soon jump ship, though it does not currently seem he plans to exit.

