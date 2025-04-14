Jamie Carragher has explained when Manchester United “might as well change the manager” on the back of another defeat for Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese boss lost his tenth Premier League game in charge of the club on Sunday as the Red Devils were dismantled in the second half at St James’ Park as Newcastle ran out 4-1 winners.

The result leaves United in 14th place, with their season resting on the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final with Lyon at Old Trafford after the first leg ended 2-2.

Amorim looks set to be in charge at the start of next season no matter how the rest of the current campaign goes despite the poor form, with the general consensus being that the Portuguese boss was set up to fail having taken over from Erik ten Hag in November.

And Carragher reckons the owners and the players are more at fault for the club’s issues than Amorim, who was given a ‘now or never’ ultimatum by United when they hired him after telling the Red Devils bosses that he would have preferred to see out the season with Sporting before taking over at Old Trafford in the summer.

“I think Amorim is probably at the end of that queue if you like,” he said on Sky Sports when asked who is to blame for United’s problems. “You’d have to look at the ownership and the players there. He’s going into a really difficult situation.

“We have to remember he didn’t want to take the job right away. He wanted to come in the summer. In a preseason, but the results that he’s got they’re still not good enough.

“We know for Man United, we’re not expecting them to win every week, we know they’re not a top team, but they shouldn’t be where they are in the league table, even with the players that they’ve got.

“It took a bit of time, obviously, for the system. People are still yet to be convinced by that, is that the right decision?

“Not actually from him, by the club for employing him because he came with that system, that’s his DNA. People keep saying, ‘oh, he’s got to change the system.’

“I don’t really see it like that because his whole managerial career and the success that he’s had has been based on that system, that’s what he knows. If he goes to something else, they might as well change the manager.”