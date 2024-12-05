Carragher claims Arne Slot will bin Liverpool star he was ‘not happy’ with vs Newcastle

Jamie Carragher believes Arne Slot will send Liverpool star Darwin Nunez packing in the summer.

Nunez joined Liverpool in a club-record £85m deal from Benfica in the summer of 2022 and has struggled to live up to that lofty price tag.

The 25-year-old has managed just three goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season and failed to score on his sixth Premier League start of the campaign on Wednesday night as Liverpool drew 3-3 with Newcastle.

“I never know what is going to happen with Nunez when he goes through,” former Arsenal forward Ian Wright said on The Overlap Watchalong.

“We said we don’t know what he is going to do so how will the defenders… nobody ever says that about a good player do they,” Carragher added.

“He cost £63m with add-ons and there is no way he has got the add-ons.”

Wright responded: “I don’t care it’s still 85, I would’ve thought for that price we would have seen a lot more from him by now. It is not going to be any different to what he is now.”

“I’m not sure he will be here next season, I think Liverpool will move him on,” Carragher added.

The Liverpool hero then said Nunez is a “cult hero” when asked why Liverpool fans continue to support the striker with such verve, prompting a comparison with Divock Origi.

The Belgian got 45 goals in 175 appearances before leaving for AC Milan, but was famed for his memorable strikes, including in Liverpool’s famous Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona and the clinching goal in the final win over Tottenham in 2019.

“He is better than [Divock] Origi,” Carragher insisted.

“I would fancy Origi to score more than him,” Wright replied, with Neville adding “So would I.”

Nunez could have scored a couple on Wednesday, first failing to reach Cody Gakpo’s header across goal.

“How has he missed that?” Wright said, before Neville quipped: “£85m he is.”

“That’s the league there,” Carragher joked, adding: “I can’t believe that. Gakpo is actually trying to set it.”

He then shanked another shot horribly wide and Clinton Morrison claimed Slot was “not happy” when analysing the moment on Sky Sports.

“Oh my gosh! I can’t believe Nunez has missed this again. It’s a great opportunity. They play brilliant football, it falls to Diaz on the right-hand side. He cuts inside, and Nunez is there.

“He’s four yards out and he just drags the shot horribly wide. It should be hitting the target from there. I know there’s bodies in front of him but he’s just dragged it completely wide. Four yards out? He’s got to be hitting the target.

“Arne Slot, the camera’s on him, he’s not happy.”