Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal must replace three players as he’s revealed the “reason” why he is not backing them to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners have endured a frustrating start to the 2024/25 campaign as their Premier League title chances have faded. They are currently six points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have won just three of their last six Premier League games as they have struggled to break down opponents and have been overreliant on set pieces.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been superb for Arsenal recently, but their other attackers have been out of form and Carragher reckons they “need upgrades”.

Carragher has revealed the “reason” why he does not think they’ll win the Premier League, while Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz need replacing.

“I’ve always felt when I speak about Arsenal, I’ve never backed them to win the title, and the reason being I always felt they were an attacker short,” Carragher said.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s a striker. On that left side, they need an upgrade, whether that’s Martinelli or Trossard and Havertz up front.

“You think of those three players in two positions they need something more than that, whether that’s through the middle or wide left.”

Arsenal are being linked with several potential targets before the winter transfer window opens next month, with wantaway Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford among their options.

Arteta was asked about Rashford during his press conference on Friday, but he remained tight-lipped on a potential transfer.

He said: “No, and you know that I’m not going to talk about players from other clubs.”

On Wednesday night, Arsenal battled back from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Gabriel Jesus ended his prolonged goal drought as he netted an unexpected hat-trick and Arteta has encouraged him to kick on.

“He was very happy and everybody in the team was very happy because he helped us to get to the semi-finals,” Arteta said.

“What you can see is the immediate reaction of him – big smile on his face, big energy around him. That’s what we need to have from our number nine, the highest level of performance. Gabi certainly had a big one on Wednesday.

“He’s been looking really good since he came back from pre-season. He had a setback but he had some good performances without scoring. What he did the other day is exactly what we need from our nines.”