Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made a Premier League title prediction, with last season’s runners-up – Arsenal – needing a “pretty special” signing.

Arsenal pushed Man City in the race for the Premier League title last season but ultimately finished two points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s side, who won the league for a fourth consecutive year.

Head coach Mikel Arteta will be looking to go one better in 2024/25 and the Gunners are active in the transfer market.

The Premier League giants have invested heavily to sign David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori, while they are considering a move for Spain international Mikel Merino.

Ahead of this summer, Arsenal tipped to be in the market for a new striker and their efforts to sign a forward could ramp up once Eddie Nketiah finalised his move to Ligue Un outfit Marseille.

Carragher has explained why he thinks Arsenal are one “pretty special” signing away from overtaking Man City.

“I can only see Arsenal or City really,” Carragher said in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“I know people are talking about Arsenal because they’ve gone close twice and they’re really close to making that next step, but I still look at Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, and I think that is still better than what Arsenal have got.

“I think Arsenal are one attacking player short. They’ve got Bukayo Saka but the other two in terms of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard, I think they need one more who’s pretty special to take over from Manchester City.”

At the end of the 2023/24 season, Carragher claimed Arsenal “need two players” to win the Premier League title in 2024/25.

“I think they [Arsenal] need two players,” Carragher said.

“They need a left-back and I think they need a great attacker. Not necessarily a centre-forward. People keep saying they need a goalscorer. Sometimes you can have a goalscorer who plays wide.

“[Mohamed] Salah is like that for Liverpool. [Sadio] Mane was like that in the past. I just think they need another top attacking player to go alongside Bukayo Saka.

“Then one of the others can fill the other role – Martinelli, Trossard or Havertz. If they got another top attacker, you look at those five or six names, it is pretty tasty.”

He added: “I think they will be up there again. In some ways, throughout a lot of the season, they were the best team. When you look at the goals they scored, the xG difference and how strong they were defensively.

“The problem is that Man City have the best players, they have individuals like Foden, Haaland and De Bruyne.

“Arsenal just don’t have that quality at that end of the pitch. That’s why they need a top attacking player.”