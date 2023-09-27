Carragher responds after Arsenal star’s dad brands him a ‘disgrace’ for mocking son

Jamie Carragher has responded to Aaron Ramsdale’s dad after he branded the pundit a ‘disgrace’ for mocking his son in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

Ramsdale recently lost his place in the Gunners side to David Raya, who joined on loan from Brentford in the summer for an initial £3m with an obligation to make the move permanent for £27m next summer.

Raya produced a key save in the first half of their draw with Tottenham by scrambling across his goal line to claw away Brennan Johnson’s goal-bound effort.

Cameras at the match picked out Ramsdale on the bench applauding Raya’s crucial save before shouting encouragement – but Carragher suggested the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth goalkeeper was being fake.

“You know when someone loses the Oscar and they’re clapping and smiling for the other person?” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I was laughing when I saw that. He’ll be absolutely devastated.”

Carragher’s comments left the Ramsdale family furious, with dad Nick branding him a ‘disgrace’ on X.

He wrote: “You are a Disgrace!! Show some class!! My lad has.”

Carragher was asked for his thoughts on Nick’s rant during the most recent episode of The Overlap.

He said: “It was a joke! I will never say anything back and in some ways I admire it. My son plays and it is completely different to being a fan or a pundit.”

Carragher discussed Ramsdale’s axe with Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Wright said: “It feels very ruthless. I have been in a position where someone threatens your place.

“The cameras would have been on him regardless. Being in a dressing room, where a team is trying to get somewhere, it is what happens. Mikel Arteta is meticulous, he has seen something at the end of last season and brought Raya in.”

Carragher added: “He obviously feels Raya is better than Ramsdale. He has got to keep him onside and play him in certain games. I think Ramsdale is a good goalkeeper but I don’t think he is a great one. He was in this position on the flip side when he came in and took Leno’s place.

“Look at Alisson coming in at Liverpool and Ederson at City, it completely changed those clubs. Whether Raya can get to that level, we will see.”

