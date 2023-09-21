Carragher insists Arsenal star is ‘getting better and better’ after dream debut ‘at the highest level’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hailed Bukayo Saka’s “brilliant start” to life in the Champions League with Arsenal.

Saka has arguably been Arsenal’s best player during Mikel Arteta’s time in charge.

Often carrying the team on his back during the darkest days under the Spanish manager, Saka finally made his Champions League debut this week.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on a top-four finish in 2021/22 and pushed Manchester City for the title last term, with Champions League qualification all but secured by January.

It is great to see a player of Saka’s quality finally make his mark in the biggest club competition and he had a superb maiden appearance against PSV on Wednesday evening.

In the rain in north London, the England winger netted in the eighth minute to give Arsenal the lead before providing an assist for Leandro Trossard to score Arsenal’s second in their 4-0 win.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, former Liverpool defender Carragher waxed lyrical about the Arsenal favourite, who “is just getting better and better”.

“He is a fantastic talent and he is just getting better and better,” Carragher said on CBS Sports. “Now he wants to perform at the highest level, which is the Champions League.

“He has made a brilliant start. Scoring so early and getting so many goals just before half-time and the game was almost dead and buried.”

Carragher had some nice things to say about Saka, though the same cannot be said about Aaron Ramsdale.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has been the talk of the town after being dropped for David Raya for the Gunners’ Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday.

Raya again started against PSV, with reports suggesting the Spaniard will be Arteta’s No. 1 going forward.

And Carragher has brutally said Arsenal will never win the Premier League with Ramsdale in goal. Ouch.

“I understand having two goalkeepers of a similar ability, I understand mentally it might be a problem for the goalkeeper,” Carragher said.

“But surely if Mikel Arteta thinks he can get a better goalkeeper in the building, he has to make that signing to make Arsenal a better team.”

When asked by Peter Schmeichel if he thinks Raya is a better goalkeeper than Ramsdale, Carragher said: “100 per cent. Arsenal will never win the league with Ramsdale in goal, no chance.

“Ramsdale is playing for Arsenal and he can’t even get in the England team.”

