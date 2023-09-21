Carragher says Arsenal star will stop them winning the Premier League – ‘No chance’

Jamie Carragher says VAR is under more pressure than ever.

Jamie Carragher insists Arsenal have “no chance” of winning the Premier League with Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

David Raya has started the Gunners’ last two games with manager Mikel Arteta claiming he will rotate the stoppers throughout the season, and may even substitute them during games.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel claims Arteta is creating a problem by having two first-choice options in his squad.

sked about Arteta’s decision to sign Raya, Schmeichel told CBS Sports: “I don’t get it, I don’t understand why you want to create a competition situation for goalkeepers,

“The one thing you want from your goalkeeper is stability. So goalkeepers are playing a position which is very reactive, there’s no proactive action happening, everything you have to do is something you have to do when somebody else is doing something, you have to react to that, you can’t be proactive and go out and create a save for yourself.

“What you want your goalkeeper to be is stable. Do the job he’s there to do, stop the ball from going in the net. If you’re in a competition situation at some point you’re going to think, ‘I have to prove I’m a better goalkeeper than the other one, I’m going to try this or that’, and if you’re going to try things as a goalkeeper very often it goes wrong.

“I don’t get this, I think it’s crazy and I think Arteta might just be creating a problem he didn’t need going forward.”

But Carragher reckons Arteta has simply upgraded by signing Raya, who is widely expected to make his loan move from Brentford permanent in the summer.

“I understand having two goalkeepers of a similar ability, I understand mentally it might be a problem for the goalkeeper,” Carragher said.

“But surely if Mikel Arteta thinks he can get a better goalkeeper in the building, he has to make that signing to make Arsenal a better team.”

Asked by Schmeichel if he thinks Raya is a better goalkeeper than Ramsdale, Carragher replied: “100 per cent. Arsenal will never win the league with Ramsdale in goal, no chance.

“Ramsdale is playing for Arsenal and he can’t even get in the England team.”