Jamie Carragher believes the Premier League title race is “done” after Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 victory at Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool won 2-0 at the Etihad thanks to first half goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai to lift them 11 points clear of Arsenal in the table.

It was astonishingly comfortable for Arne Slot’s men, who showed no signs of feeling under pressure to take advantage of the Gunners’ shock home defeat to West Ham.

Liverpool legend Carragher believes the title race is “done”, pointing to the 11-point advantage, Arsenal’s injuries, and the fact the Reds “have only really lost one game of any significance” this season.

👉 READ MORE: Mo Salah gives Liverpool 51st reason to ignore analytics as champions elect brush Man City aside

He said: “If it was Man City or Arsenal, you’d be saying it’s done… I do think it’s done.

“What you’ve got to remember is this Liverpool team have only really lost one game of any significance, which was Nottingham Forest.

“They lost in the Champions League in a dead rubber, they lost in the FA Cup when they changed the whole team and they lost in a first leg against Tottenham which was basically half-time, the tie wasn’t over.

“So really, when you go through the season this is a team that doesn’t lose games.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL…

👉 Outrageous Mo Salah stats show why Liverpool legend is GOAT Premier League winger

👉 Time for Arteta to leave ‘Next Season FC’ as Arsenal ‘choke’; Salah the only reason Liverpool will win title

👉 Carragher names surprise Arsenal player he ‘wishes’ played for Liverpool amid title ‘concerns’

“I think if Arsenal have got a fully fit team and Liverpool are fully fit, there’s probably very little in it.

“If they played in a cup final you’d probably say it’s the toss of a coin, but with the injuries they’ve got, the players they’ve had sent off, they’ve been unfortunate at times, at times their own fault as yesterday was, but Arsenal aren’t good enough, they’ve got [Mikel] Merino up front – he’s a midfield player, you can’t win the league with that.

“With the lead and how good this Liverpool team has been, there’s no one catching Liverpool.”

Liverpool players and goalscorers Salah and Szoboszlai refused to say the title will be theirs, with away fans at the Etihad chanting “we’re gonna win the league”.

Szoboszlai said: “I didn’t hear it, I was so tired!

“We have to keep going and Newcastle is going to be a tough game and then 11 more games to go.

“It never ends so we have to keep calm and keep going and at the end hopefully, we will get there.”

Salah added: “We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title.

“It is incredible. It is a very hard place to come and play here.

“They are a tough team and they have an incredible manager I am glad in the end we won the game.

“It is special. Especially when you are in the title race, it is incredible.

“Hopefully we keep calm because sometimes the pressure gets to us. We try to win each game.”

👉 MORE: Liverpool news | Top scorers of 2025 | Premier League prize money table