Carragher asks burning Elliot Anderson question as Man City FFP timeline implies appalling transfer cover-up

Jamie Carragher wonders how Elliot Anderson must be feeling having signed for Man City as reports claim the club may already have known they were guilty.

The Premier League has now confirmed that an independent panel has found City guilty on all charges related to breaches of their financial regulations over a nine-year period.

It was found that City had arranged “sham” contracts with commercial partners to inflate revenues and reduce costs to the tune of over £900m.

City maintain their innocence and are expected to appeal the ruling as we wait to learn the Premier League punishment and just how much they will have to pay their rivals in damages. It could all be over by January.

Etihad Airways have piled further pressure on the Premier League, threatening legal action over the ‘damaging implications’ of the commission’s findings, while making a telling blunder in their 307-word statement.

Expulsion is one of several punishments available to the independent commission, but 15 of the 20 Premier League clubs would have to vote in favour of such a punishment for it to be carried out, meaning City could get off scot-free.

It’s been reported that despite the verdict being leaked on Friday before the Premier League confirmed City’s guilt this week that club chiefs were initially made aware of the findings of the independent panel in July, when they were starting an aggressive approach in the summer transfer window which saw seven senior signings arrive at the Etihad for more than £450m.

The deal for Anderson was agreed on July 2, reportedly before City had knowledge of the independent panel’s verdict, but he officially signed for the club on July 23.

“There is this story that the club knew earlier in the summer. How would you feel if you are Elliot Anderson and joined?” Carragher asked on the Stick to Football podcast.

Enzo Fernandez, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Iliman Ndiaye – the other major signings of the summer – all arrived much later, when City knew they had been found guilty.

City return to action against Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday and Gary Neville predicts it will be a “brutal day” for Enzo Maresca and his players.

He said: “If they [Man City] want an understanding of how angry it is going to be, Anfield will tell them next Sunday, like you would never believe.

“I suspect there will be banners, chanting, and a reception like you have never seen. The players and Maresca will take the brunt of it. It will be a brutal day.”

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