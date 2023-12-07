Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has backtracked on his claim that Arsenal won’t win the league this season, saying Mikel Arteta’s side now have a ‘decent chance.’

The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League table, with Liverpool hot on their heels just two points behind them.

Last week, Carragher argued that Arsenal wouldn’t win the league if they continued how they were playing.

“We’re still only a third of the way through the season, but I think if Arsenal continue how they are, if this is the Arsenal we’re going to see this season, I don’t think they can win the league,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I think so many games are going to the wire and sometimes that can go against you – you think of the [Aaron] Ramsdale mistake and the big chance Brentford had in the second half at the weekend.

“Those games that finish 1-0 can easily go 1-0 the other way.”

Since Carragher’s comments, Arsenal have narrowly beaten Wolves 2-1, before picking up a dramatic 4-3 victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

In the meantime, Man City have dropped points in their last four league matches, while Liverpool remain in good form after beating Sheffield United 2-0 in their last match.

Man City’s uncharacteristically poor form has led Carragher to change his tune about Arsenal’s title aspirations, now claiming that they have a ‘decent chance’ of lifting the trophy in May.

“They’ve [Arsenal] got a decent chance [of winning the league],” Carragher said on the Stick to Football Podcast.

“When I’ve watched Arsenal this season, last season I was probably more impressed with them. This season I can’t quite work out if these last minute goals are a good thing.

“You’ve got to score last minute winning goals to win a title, that’s a fact, but it feels like it’s happened so often that those games can sometimes easily go the other way.

“It just feels like every game has to go to the wire. It doesn’t feel like any game is easy.”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane also gave his thoughts on Arsenal’s title chances, praising Mikel Arteta’s team even when they’re not at their absolute best.

“The last three games [for Arsenal], the one at Brentford was a 1-0 win, a clean sheet way from home.

“It was an ugly game and a tough game, but I always felt they would get a goal in that game, and they did.

“Then against Luton, they’re all over the place, giving bad goals away, but still won so they’re winning different types of games even if it’s a bit ugly.”

Arsenal’s next game is a crucial top-of-the-table clash against Aston Villa, so it will be interesting to see how Arteta’s men cope with that challenge on Saturday.

