Jamie Carragher has made a big claim about Jude Bellingham and predicted whether England could win the World Cup.

Carragher has been taken aback by Bellingham‘s performances at the World Cup, with the Real Madrid star being one of the best players at the tournament.

The world-class midfielder moved onto six goals at the tournament by scoring a brace in England‘s 2-1 win over Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Heading into the tournament, it was unclear whether Bellingham would start ahead of Morgan Rogers, and Carragher has credited England boss Thomas Tuchel for his ‘perfect man-management’ of his star player.

‘The first time Bellingham, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson started together as a midfield trio was against Croatia in the first group game,’ Carragher said in his column for The Telegraph.

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‘That is not the decision of a coach who was 100 per cent sure of his best starting XI. In the first warm-up game against New Zealand, Morgan Rogers was preferred as the No 10.

‘Only Tuchel can reveal how much of this was by design, or because he harboured some doubts – not about Bellingham’s talent, but about who was the better fit for the England team he was creating.

‘My inclination is to suggest Tuchel’s man-management of Bellingham has been perfect, fine-tuning his superstar to the point where he arrived in the United States believing he had something to prove to his coach.

‘The best coaches are psychologists as well as tacticians. They get to know the personality of their players and understand if they need the arm on the shoulder or kick up the backside.’

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“Is that sustainable…”

However, with England so reliant on Bellingham and Kane, Carragher cannot see the Three Lions going on to win the World Cup, though he has backed the midfielder to surpass the No.9 as his nation’s greatest player.

‘We have now watched and analysed six England games, and the pattern is the same. Bellingham and Kane are responsible for all but one of England’s goals at this World Cup,’ Carragher added.

‘Is that sustainable for a side with aspirations of going all the way? Given the calibre of opposition left, you would imagine not.

And then you watch them continuing to be the nation’s saviours and think anything is possible.

‘After the round of 32, I suggested Kane might become England’s greatest-ever footballer if he wins the World Cup.

‘I stand by that, but if it happens it will be a short-lived reign at the top. By the end of his career, Bellingham will have that honour.’

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