Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed Tottenham never “surprise you and win against the odds” after failing to reach the Carabao Cup final.

Carragher absolutely tore into Ange Postecoglou’s side after their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Thursday night.

Spurs went to Anfield with a 1-0 aggregate lead in their Carabao Cup semi-final but were brushed aside in demoralising fashion in the second leg.

In a superb ‘lads, it’s Tottenham’ rant on Sky Sports, former England and Liverpool defender Carragher did not hold back, claiming that Accrington Stanley gave the Reds a tougher match in the FA Cup third round and that Postecoglou’s midfield three were a “disgrace”.

“It was never in doubt before the game,” Carragher said. “It’s Tottenham.

“When did Tottenham ever win a big game? When did Tottenham ever go anywhere and surprise you and win against the odds?

“The odds were massively in favour of Liverpool. They are at home at Anfield, they are the best team in the country and possibly in Europe right now.

“It is not just this Spurs team. They never shock you and do something out of the ordinary.

“I am trying to think of the last big game they won and I would probably have to go back to that Ajax game in the Champions League semi-final and they were very lucky. They got battered in most of the game.

“Whenever Tottenham go into a big game they never believe that they are going to win. Not one of those Tottenham fans tonight would have believed.

“I am not saying this to make a headline. I think Accrington Stanley, Liverpool didn’t have their best team, but they gave more trouble to Liverpool than Tottenham tonight.

“When I look at those three Tottenham midfield players, I thought they were a disgrace no matter who the manager is.”

Dion Dublin was more candid during BBC Radio 5 Live coverage, stating that the “body language from the Spurs players” was poor.

“Fully deserved,” he said. “I am pretty sure Arne Slot has taken them in at half-time and said ‘go through the gears’.

“They didn’t have to go hell for leather, but they did enough. Spurs, for me, were completely off it.

“I thought Liverpool did what they had to do. It’s not all guns blazing with Arne Slot team. They just do enough, and when they have to put their foot on the gas, they do.

“If I was a Spurs fan, I would be very disappointed that my team didn’t hang on to what they had.

“I didn’t like the body language from the Spurs players – they were just jogging around.

“With Liverpool’s attitude towards winning they made it look like a training game.”

