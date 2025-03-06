Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool’s win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday was “one of the biggest robberies you will ever see in football”.

Alisson was the hero for Reds as he pulled off a number of miraculous saves to keep Slot’s side in the game before a smash-and-grab goal from late substitute Harvey Elliott ensured they will take a one-goal lead back to Anfield for the second leg.

Carragher insists PSG “battered” Liverpool at the Parcs des Princes and couldn’t believe what he had witnessed after the game, claiming Alisson pulled off a masterclass.

“Got away with it? That’s one of the biggest robberies you will ever see in football, that,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

“I can’t believe what I’ve just seen. PSG were absolutely outstanding and battered Liverpool.

“The last time Liverpool won this competition, Alisson Becker made a save against Napoli in the last group game of the group stage.

“Liverpool could have gone out had Napoli had scored. That is always looked back on as a defining moment.

“That wasn’t a save tonight. That was arguably the greatest performance of his career, certainly in a Liverpool shirt.

“And if Liverpool go on to win this competition – which they have a good chance of, they’re a lot better than what we saw tonight – then that performance will be remembered for years to come.”

After the game, Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted that he has never worked with a goalkeeper like Alisson during his career.

Slot told TNT Sports: “No, I don’t think I’ve ever worked with a goalkeeper that has played at this level, which is normal because he’s the best in the world.”

“So, I had some very good players as a manager but never the best goalkeeper in the world and that I think he is, he showed that today.”

PSG star midfielder Vitinha, who dominated Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister in central midfield, made a bold Anfield claim as he reflected on a “tough” game he struggled to comprehend.

“Tough. Everyone saw it. Football is like that, it’s hard to play a game like that, against a team like that,” the PSG midfielder said live on Canal+.

“Their only shot, I don’t know… It’s tough, but now we’re going to show what kind of team we are. It’s been a long time since we lost and it’s up to us to show our personality and our strength.

“We’re going to go there, we’re going to play a great game, we’re going to score and we’re going to go through,” he boldly added. “I’m sure of it.”