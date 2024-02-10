Carragher brutally tells Aston Villa current success may not be ‘a taste of what’s to come’

Jamie Carragher has urged Aston Villa fans to “savour” what success they might have this season, as looking at other sides who have seen sudden improvements, it is “not necessarily a taste of what’s to come.”

On Villa’s return to the Premier League in 2019/20, they scraped to survival by a single point. In the following two seasons they finished 11th and 14th.

Then, when Unai Emery came in last term, he helped them surge up the table, finishing seventh. Currently, they’re fourth, and are one of the favourites to win the Europa Conference League.

If they do retain their current position and also win the European competition, Carragher believes they should savour those moments, as they might have reached an unsustainable peak.

“There is a tendency to mistake a good run as being the start of a new era,” he told the Telegraph.

“In my experience, for a lot of clubs that is one of the game’s great myths.

“If Aston Villa finish in the top four and win the Europa Conference League this season, it would be wiser to savour it as if it is the peak of a glorious Emery reign, not necessarily a taste of what’s to come.”

Indeed, Carragher cites Newcastle’s achievements last season as a perfect example of sides being unable to build upon a good first season after a sudden rise, stating they “will find it extremely difficult to persistently qualify for the Champions League.”

He also mentions the short-lived triumphs of Portsmouth and Wigan, who each won the FA Cup and were relegated from the Premier League soon after, as well as Swansea’s League Cup triumph and Leicester’s title win – their fates were the same.

However, what Villa do have is a history of history of winning things, and Carragher even suggests that when “the likes of Villa and Tottenham Hotspur get their act together it offers hope the status quo will be challenged.”

Indeed, both are undeniably big clubs that could conceivably challenge if they sustain their current runs of good form.

While Carragher believes there should be a wariness of Villa suffering the same fate as some sides that have gone before them, their story is a little different in that they are getting back to where they belong, not just peaking at the right time.

This is not Villa’s peak, they have won the First Division on eight occasions; they’ve won seven FA Cups, five League Cups and a European Cup.

They fell far away from the glory days when they dropped out of the Premier League, but Emery’s reign represents a chance to get back to those heights, and the upwards curve has shown no signs of stopping since he walked through the door.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Villa v Man Utd, Poch & Roy, Phillips faces Arsenal, AFCON final