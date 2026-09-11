Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed an honest assessment of Michael Carrick, who is only Manchester United’s ‘interim solution’.

Carragher remains unconvinced by Carrick after the Man Utd legend was named permanent manager towards the end of last season.

The former Middlesbrough boss initially joined as caretaker boss to replace Ruben Amorim, but he earned the permanent job after helping Man Utd to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

A lack of top-level alternatives was another factor in Carrick’s favour, and he faces an entirely different challenge this season as he juggles several competitions.

Man Utd have had a mixed start to the season and face Man City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

“It feels like Carrick remains an interim solution in all but name…”

Ahead of this game, Carragher has argued that Carrick remains an “interim solution” for Man Utd as club chiefs ‘wait for a super-coach to arrive’.

“My sense is that while United fans generally understand and agree with the decision to stick with Carrick, they hope he is the long-term answer to get the club back to winning the Premier League or Champions League, while the rest of the world doubts it,” Carragher said in his column for The Telegraph.

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“To most, it feels like Carrick remains an interim solution in all but name, entrusted with the keys to Old Trafford until a super coach can move in during the summer of 2027.

“Carrick will not see it that way, of course, but there are certain perceptions which will be tough to shake off.”

He added: “To be blunt, Carrick faces an issue which haunted Gareth Southgate during his stint as England manager.

“He is a bad result or coaching decision away from that thorny question: does someone who was sacked by Middlesbrough truly deserve one of the biggest jobs in football?”

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And Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham has also acknowledged that Carrick is under “huge pressure” at Old Trafford.

“The pressure is huge at Manchester United,” Sheringham told BetVictor.

“The expectation may not be there right this minute, but within the football club and among the supporters over the years, they won’t be happy with fourth, third, or second.

“Within the club and around it, the pressure is huge without outside interest playing the part of saying Manchester United are not good enough.

“Anyone within Man United who has been involved with Man United knows the pressure of what it’s like to play for Man United. Everywhere you go, people want to beat you. And Michael knows that, he’s been a player.”

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