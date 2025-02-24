Jamie Carragher has labelled Rio Ferdinand a ‘clown’ who was ‘playing to the gallery as you always do’ after the Manchester United legend hit out at his controversial AFCON comments.

Carragher claimed the Africa Cup of Nations should not be considered a major tournament and believes Mohamed Salah playing in that competition counts against him in his case to be the best player in the world.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I think the problem [is] the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning.

“I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament… normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe right now, Real Madrid look really good going for the Champions League. Liverpool will be in that conversation too. Right now he [Salah] is certainly the front runner.

“If he gets more trophies and titles, that could put him above Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard in terms of where he ranks in Liverpool legends because right now he’s right on their shoulders.”

Hitting back at Carragher’s comments, former Man City defender Micah Richards said: “I’ll just say, AFCON is a major tournament.

“A lot of people at home will say they’re taking that seriously. AFCON is a major tournament, just so you know.”

Carragher added: “Egypt are not going to win the World Cup are they?”

To which Richards replied: “No, but AFCON is big. Remember when him and [Sadio] Mane was going for it.”

Before Carragher mumbled “oh my god” as Richards responded: “I’m just saying.”

And ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge chipped in with his thoughts: “It’s a fact, it’s a fact. If you win the Euros or the Copa America it’s deemed to be a big so the AFCON is in the same level.”

And Ferdinand joined them in claiming Carragher was being “ignorant”, believing AFCON “should be more respected”.

“I think [what he said] is representative of most of the people out there,” Ferdinand said on his podcast. “But I don’t think that’s right. It’s an ignorant thought process.

“If you go to Didier Drogba, Abedi Pele , Samuel Eto, Riyad Mahrez, Mo Salah or Sadio Mane, they’ll tell you ‘we have to win this’ – there’s demand in their country to win this.

“Yes, it doesn’t get backed resources wise like the Euros but that doesn’t mean you have to devalue it. It should be respected more than it is.”

Salah has never won the African continental title, but has reached the final on two occasions, in 2017 and 2021.

Ferdinand added: “I understand what Jamie’s saying but I don’t agree with it. That’s the majority’s fault and it’s not right. I think the federations like FIFA need to make sure they implement language around AFCON so it equals the Euros and the Copa America.

“Jamie is right in what he is saying. If Salah won AFCON that would have no bearing on anyone when they vote for the Ballon d’Or, which is absolutely wrong.”

Carragher wasn’t happy with Ferdinand’s response to his comments, taking to social media to have a pop at him.

‘I didn’t say that you clown,’ Carragher commented on the Instagram post of his former rival discussing the subject. ‘Stop playing to the gallery like you always do.’