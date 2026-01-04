Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Milos Kerkez is what Darwin Nunez would look like if he played left-back.

In his latest bizarre criticism, which is unlikely to go down well with the Liverpool squad, Carragher claimed Kerkez has “no thought process” and does not connect well with his team-mates on the pitch.

Carragher’s Nunez, Kerkez comparison

Liverpool legend likens their chaotic styles

Robertson rotation not good for Kerkez, but good for Liverpool

£45m signing ‘has to improve’, says Carra

Kerkez joined the Reds from Bournemouth for £40m last summer and, after a miserable start, has come into some form in recent weeks.

Arne Slot has kept Kerkez in the starting XI rather than taking him out of the firing line, but during a packed winter period Andy Robertson has been able to step in as a solid rotation option.

Before Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Fulham on Sunday, Carragher was asked whether rotating Kerkez with Robertson was working. He replied: “No, but I think it’s working for Liverpool in that I don’t think he should be playing every week.

“They’ve got too good a back-up in Robertson, who needs to play games as well. When Robertson has played — and he hasn’t played as much as Kerkez — you’d probably say his performances have been better.

“Kerkez has found it tough. It’s been a struggle for him. He’s a young man, but he’ll have to improve in the second half of the season, there’s no doubt about that.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

* Liverpool unbeaten run intact but unconvincing as Reed wondergoal denies Gakpo the glory

* Real Madrid ‘offer’ £105m to Liverpool for Slot starter as bid ‘sends shockwaves through Anfield’

* Man Utd face Liverpool hijack for £87m target as Romano gives ‘official bid’ update

Carragher then compared Kerkez to former Liverpool striker Nunez.

“It’s funny watching him play because I always remember speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold, who Liverpool have missed enormously, and saying it’s like having Kevin De Bruyne at right-back.

“Sometimes when you watch Kerkez it’s like having Darwin Nunez at left-back.

“It’s just a bit mad. There’s no thought process. What’s he doing with the ball? How’s he connecting with other players?

“It’s just head down and run. Head down and run with the ball. He never gets his head up and plays passes.

“He’s got to improve. He’s a young man, but we’ve seen that with a few left-backs — Andy Robertson being one — who didn’t have great starts to their Liverpool careers.

“But yes, he’s got to improve.”

This is actually spot on and I’ve been thinking the same about Kerkez since he arrived. It’s mainly the lack of technical fundamentals but also the headless running and charging around, that he seems to play with tunnel vision and is really ill suited to a possession heavy side. https://t.co/1jd1jOEOjp — Andreas Lithander (@lithanders) January 4, 2026

Carragher tension with Liverpool players deepens

It is a bizarre comparison, given Kerkez is a left-back and Nunez a striker.

That, however, does not seem to matter in Carragher’s eyes, with the former defender clearly seeing similar negative traits in both players.

Nunez is a chaotic, unpredictable footballer who plays the game at a million miles per hour, and Carragher appears to see that same frantic quality in Kerkez’s game.

These are not comments that are likely to go down well at Liverpool, with Carragher criticising both a former player and a current one in the same breath.

He was already an unpopular figure after his harsh words about Mohamed Salah. This surely won’t go down well.

READ NEXT: Liverpool stars ‘irritated’ by Carragher as ‘challenging’ relationship with Reds deepens