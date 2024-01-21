Carragher drools over Liverpool forward ‘better than Torres, Suarez, Salah’ in key trait

Jamie Carragher has sensationally stated that he feels Diogo Jota is “as good if not better” at finishing than Liverpool icons Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah.

In terms of players currently plying their trade at Anfield, only Salah has outscored Jota. There’s been a transition in the attack of late, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leaving with 120 and 111 goals under their respective belts.

Jota’s 52 goals have been scored in coming up to four seasons – his best tally in all competitions in a season was 21, two terms ago, and he’s currently on 11 for the season, having missed 10 games.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Jota bagged two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth, Reds legend Carragher relayed a statistic that the Portuguese has chipped in with “a goal or an assist every 84 minutes [this season], there’s only two or three players in the Premier League who are higher than that.”

He feels Jota’s ability to score goals is better than almost every iconic striker to have played for Liverpool in the Premier League era.

“Thinking of some of the strikers I’ve played alongside: Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler, I think he’s [Jota] the best finisher,” Carragher said.

“Finishing-wise I think he’s as good if not better than Torres, even a Suarez, even Salah.

“Maybe the only one who could probably compete with him is Robbie Fowler in the early days of the Premier League.”

It’s high praise given Torres (81) and Suarez (82) were two of the deadliest goalscorers in the Premier League during their time with Liverpool, and nobody has more Premier League goals for them than Salah.

Carragher hailed the recruitment at Anfield, as the club saw something in Jota that has added a lot to the front line.

“He sums up Liverpool’s recruitment. People always say Liverpool’s recruitment’s great, sometimes there’s really good players out there and you go and buy them, he’s a player who was in and out the Wolves team and when he was bought a lot of people were scratching their heads thinking ‘I don’t get that,'” Carragher added.

“Liverpool looked at maybe the underlying numbers, where he took his shots from, how many times he took shots, his xG, these type of things that Liverpool really looked into, you look at it and you think: that’s a steal.”

READ MORE: ‘Of course we miss him’ – Jota admits Salah absence hard on Liverpool but others ‘share the cost’