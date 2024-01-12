Carragher drops Ten Hag sack verdict as ‘dull’ Man Utd ‘red flags’ hint at Ratcliffe axe amid ‘trial’ claim

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Erik ten Hag’s days as Manchester United boss are numbered as he is ‘effectively an interim manager’.

After helping Man Utd win the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League during his debut season, Ten Hag is enduring a tough campaign in 2023/24 and he is the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Having exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely, Man Utd are not faring too much better in the Premier League as they are eighth in the table after 20 games.

Ten Hag‘s situation at Old Trafford could be about to become even more problematic as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover is expected to be ratified by the Premier League within the next few weeks.

Ratcliffe is already in the process of making big chances at Old Trafford as he is appointing a new director of football and chief executive. Ten Hag may be ousted if United’s results do not improve amid reports linking Man Utd with ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher has argued that Ten Hag may ‘have to go’ in the coming months as he is basically on ‘trial’ until the summer.

‘Erik ten Hag is on trial as Manchester United manager since the Ineos ‘takeover’. He is effectively an interim coach until the end of the season. Unless there is a significant upturn in results and performances, he will have to go,’ Carragher wrote for The Telegraph.

He continued: ‘If you are Sir Jim Ratcliffe and vowing to pump billions of pounds into the club, one of the first priorities is establishing whether you have a coach who represents the dynamism you want associated with your business.

‘Ratcliffe will attend his first United game as a major shareholder this weekend asking himself this question: is this manager a symbol of the club I want to rebuild?

‘My long-held belief is that a football team are an extension of a manager’s personality. Ten Hag’s lack of charisma in press conferences would not be an issue if his side played with character, but rather than being exciting and adventurous, United have been predictable and, at their worst, dull.’

Carragher also believes Ten Hag has been impacted by Man Utd’s ‘poor’ transfer business and there are ‘immediately red flags’ for the Dutchman.

‘For Ten Hag to survive and thrive, there will also need to be an immediate rapport with Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, who will form the three-man football ‘committee’ with Joel Glazer. There are red flags for Ten Hag immediately because, until now, the Glazers have been a shield for underperforming United coaches,’ Carragher added.

‘Despite criticism of how the Glazer family have run the business – much of it justified – I have never bought the idea that it was impossible to succeed at Old Trafford under them. Until now, Ten Hag has been afforded the same power as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, especially with regards transfers. Guardiola and Klopp earned that through their success. Ten Hag has it because no one has been around with the kudos and authority to say no.

‘United’s recent big-money signings are on him. He had his chance to get it right in three transfer windows and used those resources poorly, taking the team backwards this season despite huge investment. If there is no money left in this window – which may be his last – it is his own fault.’