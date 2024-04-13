Carragher explains why Haaland ‘is not world class’ as ‘bully’ victim discovers Real Madrid ‘problem’

Erling Haaland has been a monster in front of goal for Man City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland “is yet to become a world-class player”.

Haaland’s form in front of goal since joining the Cityzens has most certainly been world class, netting 82 times in 90 appearances.

Erling Haaland is not world class – Jamie Carragher

Football is a fickle game, though, and after a few below-par performances against top opposition, the Norweigan hitman has come under fire.

He failed to make an impact in the 0-0 draw at home to Premier League title rivals Arsenal and was likened to a “League Two player” by Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

Keane has since double downed on this claim after an anonymous showing against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with ex-Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger giving him a tough time.

The latest big name to jump on the bandwagon is Keane’s Sky Sports colleague Carragher, who has said if Haaland wants to be a “world-class player”, he must have more to his game than “one, all-encompassing trait”.

The former England centre-back told The Telegraph: “Erling Haaland is the ultimate luxury footballer. He is undoubtedly one of the world’s greatest goal-scorers, but is yet to become a world-class player.

“To be truly world-class you need more than one, all-encompassing trait. Think of the best Premier League strikers of the last 20 years – Thierry Henry, Luis Suarez or Harry Kane – and they had or have a major influence on the biggest matches whether they scored or not.

“All of them could play for any side in the world and contribute more than an impressive strike-rate.

“In general play, Haaland is not at the same level as these strikers yet, his three most recent games against top class centre-backs confirming that for all his brilliance inside the penalty area, he is a work-in-progress out of it.

“Virgil van Dijk, William Saliba and Antonio Rudiger bullied Haaland, the much-hyped showdowns between top defenders and a goal machine nothing of the sort. They were a mismatch rather than a match-up.

“If his sole interest is breaking goalscoring records, he has no need to change anything.

“If he has serious ambitions to win the Ballon d’Or and play for Real Madrid, he may have a problem. He must add more to his game to make that leap and to seriously challenge his rival to the title of best player of his generation, Kylian Mbappe.”

