Carragher highlights key Arsenal, Man City difference which could benefit Liverpool in Prem title race

Jamie Carragher has discussed whether Liverpool could beat Manchester City and Arsenal in the race to win the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have enjoyed a strong start to this season and they currently sit top of the Premier League. They were one point clear of second-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool have an important couple of home games coming up before Christmas. They host Man Utd this weekend, West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday and Arsenal on Saturday.

The Reds will be in a great position if they are able to pick up at least four points from these fixtures and Carragher reckons the Premier League title could be win by a team “getting mid-80 points rather than mid-90 points”.

“We can,” Carragher told Gary Neville when asked whether Liverpool can win the Premier League this season.

“I’m yet to be fully convinced that what Liverpool have done in their first 16 games is a title-winning team, but I just think the last four or five years, what Liverpool and Man City have done, we all think now that’s what title-winning teams do. They win almost every game.

“Maybe this season might not be like that, and I think it’d be great for the Premier League. I look at Arsenal and I’m still not quite sure. City don’t look themselves, so maybe we might get a title winner who’s getting mid-80 points rather than the mid-90 points that we’ve had in the past.

“I think that’d be great for the league but this next week is huge for Liverpool with three home games. If they can win all three, they’re in a great position.”

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Liverpool eye Ecuador, Belgium defenders as Chelsea ponder Arsenal raid

During his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp was unwilling to talk negatively about Man Utd.

“The more bad things people say about them, the stronger they will show up. That is always the case. I don’t like that,” Klopp told reporters.

“I don’t follow United closely enough to know exactly what the problem is there but I saw Erik ten Hag was manager of the month last month and saw they were the team in form in the last month so how can it be all wrong? I just don’t understand it.

“The situation with Man United – and don’t get me wrong – it’s just not important for us as we just prepare for our team.

“I try to understand the situation of the opponent before a game, I really do, because I think it is important to know why they are motivated and want to put things right and sometimes I tell the players (his opinions) and sometimes I don’t tell the players.”