Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool can easily improve their starting XI and has told Arne Slot three positions to prioritise in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are now 11 points clear of title rivals Arsenal after the Gunners lost at home to West Ham on Saturday and the Reds won at champions Manchester City on Sunday.

It was very comfortable for Slot’s side, with Mohamed Salah grabbing his 30th goal and 21st assist of 2024/25.

Despite having a convincing lead on top of the Premier League table and the title race being “done” in Carragher’s eyes, the Liverpool legend thinks there are a few positions Slot should look to improve at the end of the season.

“There are probably four or five players he (Slot) doesn’t rate in the squad,” Carragher said.

“I’m not being critical but he’s probably thinking, ‘I know what this team needs’ and even though this team is going to win the league title, I still think there’s three positions in this team that can be improved quite a bit.”

Asked what positions by Micah Richards, he replied: “Liverpool can bring a left-back in and a centre-forward in, and an attacking-midfield player.

“I am talking about actually going into the team in three areas and then maybe improving certain areas of the squad as well.

“That’s pretty exciting and you’d imagine Liverpool have money to spend because they haven’t spent anything in the last couple of years.”

Salah’s goal came from a tidy set-piece tactic – reminiscent of a goal Bournemouth scored against Arsenal earlier this season – and Slot has said it was a “brilliant plan”.

“It wasn’t inspired by Bournemouth,” Slot said.

“We as a group of people look at how the set-up is, and someone came up with a brilliant plan and we knew that space could be there. The deflection was so helpful because it wasn’t as if we were dominating the game.

“The first half played out better for them than for us, apart from the score. I don’t think they had too many big chances but it felt like they were going to score. A lot in the second half, I can’t remember them having a big chance.

“Ideally, we have the ball more than the other team. But City when it comes to ball possession, they like it a lot and are so comfortable on the ball. The only chance you have to win here is to defend very well.”

Slot also played down his side’s lead on top of the Premier League and insists Liverpool have nothing but “difficult games” coming up.

He said: “Three days ago we had a draw at Villa and people told me we weren’t in a good place and then three days later we win and it changes again.

“We work every single day to achieve this and it is three months of very hard work to maintain this.

“There is no secret. We are 11 points clear but Arsenal has one game in hand. The best attack we had didn’t end in a goal.

“You always have to adapt to the challenge you have. A week ago we experienced how difficult Wolves at home was. They will always be difficult games, like today.

“It is easier for us to not get excited because we know what we have to put in. This result was more about defence than attack. It is normal for fanbases to be positive and it is important to understand why we are where we are.”

