Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane were scathing in their analysis of Archie Gray and a second Tottenham “culprit” in their defeat to Sunderland on Sunday.

Spurs failed to reap the reward of a new-manager bounce as defeat in Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge saw them end the weekend in the relegation zone, two points from safety.

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Nordi Mukiele’s goal was the difference between the sides and Carragher was eager to point out that Spurs weren’t as “unlucky” as reports suggested at losing to the deflected strike.

“You’ve got five Tottenham players here almost like a cage, all facing Mukiele,” Carragher said while analysing the goal on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“He [Mukiele] has to go there [pointing down the line]. It can’t be any other way. So five players around. So when you say you’re unlucky, that, for me, is not unlucky. That can’t be allowed to happen.

“The two biggest culprit to me are the two midfield players, Archie Gray and Conor Gallagher, in this position.

If I tell you now, this where somebody is going to score from [points to the edge of the box] that is not unlucky. It’s not. It can’t be.”

“That is not unlucky. It can’t be!”@Carra23 and Roy Keane analyse Spurs’ defending in their defeat to Sunderland 🔍 pic.twitter.com/3qv32ytxJC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 13, 2026

Also taking aim at the midfield pair, Keane added: “They’re not great technically on the ball, and they’re not comfortable getting the ball, then they better be good defensively.

“Gallagher has just got to slow down there. It’s far too easy. And Archie Gray has got to get out there [to close down Mukiele], leave the runner. That’s far too easy.

“And when you’re when you’re down there fighting for your lives, these are big moments. And again, it’s not unlucky. It’s got to be stopped earlier.

“It’s a bit of football intelligence, spot the danger. Again, slow it down and show them into wide areas. That, to me, that’s the basics. You’ve got to do the basics right when you’re down there.”

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Carragher believes the midfield is the big “worry” for De Zerbi as their relegation rivals have superior players in that area of the pitch.

“I don’t want to pick on young players, because I actually think [Lucas] Bergvall and Archie Gray have actually they’ve been two of the better players for Tottenham.

“But I was really worried yesterday after the game, and it was because of the midfield area. The two young kids learning the trade that are supposed to be getting you out of a relegation battle.

“Conor Gallagher’s come in who the manager likes, because he’s tried to buy him, but it just hasn’t worked for him so far at Spurs. We know he’s been a decent Premier League player, but it’s just not happened for him at all, and that has been a problem from the very start of the season in their central midfield.

“I think the teams they’re fighting, West Ham have got a better central midfield than Tottenham, so have Nottingham Forest, and so have Leeds. So that is my one big worry for Tottenham in terms of going down.

“And when you think about what De Zerbi can do different, he needs to fix the midfield, because that has been a problem for three managers already.”

Keane then again attempted to find something they’re good at and failed.

He said: “When you’re thinking about what they’re really good at – because you have to hang your hat and something if you’re going to play in the Premier League – are they really good going forward? Are they a goal threat? No, not really.

“They’re not technically great. They’re not good at getting on the half turn. Are they amazing defensively? They’re not great at that either.”

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