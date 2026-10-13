Carragher lauds Arsenal star as ‘best in country’ and clear of ‘outstanding’ Man City summer signing

Jamie Carragher has argued that Arsenal star Declan Rice is the “best midfield player in the country” in a comparison with Manchester City star Elliot Anderson.

Rice started alongside Anderson for England at this summer’s World Cup, and both players have been involved in £100m+ transfers.

After Rice joined Arsenal, Anderson secured a mega-money move to Man City in the summer and has immediately hit the ground running.

A dark cloud hangs over Man City after the guilty FFP verdict, but they earned an impressive 3-0 win against 10-man Liverpool at Anfield at the weekend.

Anderson was superb for Man City against Liverpool and pundit Gary Neville credited him for being “absolutely outstanding”.

“I thought Elliot Anderson was absolutely outstanding,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

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“There were big, big question marks about the fee and whether he could replace Rodri and become a player to play at this level because he was coming from Nottingham Forest.

“But he’s answered all of those questions already, he’s been absolutely outstanding and looks like a real top performer.

“When Declan Rice moved to Arsenal we knew they were getting gold, we knew they were getting a fantastic player who would do a great job for them and be a difference-maker and could help them get to the title.

“I don’t think we thought that Elliot Anderson was maybe in that category or on that level, but his knowledge of the game and his understanding of his position has been really impressive.

“He’s dominated big matches at Anfield and Old Trafford, he’s been outstanding and looks like he’s worth every single penny or more.”

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Jamie Carragher prefers Declan Rice over Elliot Anderson

Carragher also praised Anderson, though he still thinks Rice is the “best midfield player in the country”.

“If you’re a Newcastle fan watching Elliot Anderson… they had to sell him but you think now could they have sold someone else and kept him?” Carragher said.

“It wasn’t a lot of money that they sold him for and you’re now looking at arguably the best midfield player in the country alongside Declan Rice.

“I would always put Declan Rice on top of that list, certainly at the end of last season when he helped Arsenal win the title.

“It should bode well for England as well going forward, they’ve got two midfielders there who are right at the top of the class in the Premier League.”

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