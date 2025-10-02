Jamie Carragher reckons Arsenal have one of the “best” players “in the world” , while Thierry Henry has revealed their key Premier League title advantage.

The Gunners made a statement by battling back from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 and they followed that up with a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night.

Arsenal did not have it all their own way against Olympiacos, who had a couple of bright moments, though they kept a clean sheet and win via goals in either half from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

This result leaves Mikel Arteta‘s side fifth in the Champions League table as they are one of the six teams that have made a perfect start in the competition.

No.1 David Raya was impressive for Arsenal once again, with Carragher lauding the goalkeeper after previously doubting the Gunners over the signing.

“I think he’s a brilliant goalkeeper. This is one of the best pieces of business Arsenal have done. A real upgrade that from Ramsdale,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

“David Raya, for me, it’s between him and Alisson in the Premier League who’s the best goalkeeper, and he’s certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. That’s why they keep so many clean sheets.”

When Arsenal signed Raya in 2023, Carragher claimed: “It wasn’t a mistake as such to replace Aaron Ramsdale, as Ramsdale wasn’t going to win you the league.

“But the guy [Raya] he’s chosen right now to come in is absolutely all over the place. I think bringing in Declan Rice has improved them, but they’ve not moved the dial with the goalkeeper.”

Gunners legend Henry, meanwhile, has explained why he thinks his former side’s supreme squad depth is an advantage over Premier League title rivals Liverpool.

“I do believe that you go through a season, you need your bench,” Henry insisted.

“This is why I think Arsenal, this year, have a big chance to win stuff because the bench can change the game.”

When asked about Arsenal’s strength in depth, Arteta said: “With all respect, last season we were looking and we had five academy players there that probably never played professional football in the Champions League.

“It makes a difference. Today we decided to change six players, I think it was, because I want everybody to really be involved and feel part of it, and it was great.

“We had the feeling as well that physically we were dropping because we played a really intense match in Newcastle a few days ago. The ones that come in again, they lift the level, they help us win the game, and that’s great.”