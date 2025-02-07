Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk after he shone in his side’s win against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

Van Dijk has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season to cement his place as one of the greatest centre-backs in the division’s history.

The Dutchman scored the final goal as Liverpool overcame Tottenham’s aggregate lead to win 4-1 over two legs to book their place in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool have also marched clear at the top of the Premier League and they remain in contention for four trophies this season.

This means the 2024/25 campaign could be particularly special for Liverpool and Van Dijk, who is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

It remains to be seen whether Van Dijk will commit his future to Liverpool beyond this season but it’s been reported this week that two of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and the centre-back ‘have’ signed new deals.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph against Spurs on Thursday, Carragher lauded Van Dijk and shut down a “nonsense debate”.

“He’s too good for the highest level of football. It’s almost like it’s still too easy for him. It almost feels like there should be another level above that for Van Dijk because he plays the game with such ease,” Carragher said.

READ: Postecoglou one game from the sack as Liverpool overwhelm Spurs’ clumsy and gutless low block



“I watched him here against Haaland – the best goalscorer around, a big, powerful lad who’s got pace – and it doesn’t even feel like [Van Dijk] is trying. Has he sprinted in the game tonight?”

Spurs legend Michael Dawson added: “He never gets dirty. He looks immaculate at the end of [a game] because he cruises through.

“He gets people [into position], he’s always talking. He plays in front of him. He has calm – diagonal ball into Salah, plays it to Robbo [Andy Robertson]. He just oozes class, everything about him.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Birmingham v Newcastle, Rashford, Man United, Slot, Madrid Derby

👉 Liverpool v Spurs: Reason for Alisson absence revealed by leading Reds journalist

👉 Liverpool pick ‘dream No.1 target’ who ‘could leave’ Euro giants with FSG ‘all out’ to ‘delight’ Slot

Carragher continued: “You said before that he’s the best [centre-back] in the Premier League.

“He is the best, but it’s not even a debate. This nonsense about all the other defenders who are great defenders, and I’ve played with a lot of them, he’s so far above it. It’s a joke.

“Football is that easy for him. I’ve never seen a player at that ease, probably in any position, not just at centre-back. It’s a walk in the park for him.”