Carragher makes Liverpool comparison when rating Tottenham’s chances of winning Prem title

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has praised Tottenham Hotspur after they moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Most onlookers expected Spurs to struggle following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich but they are loving life under new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham – who have already won eight points from behind this term – are emerging as a shock contender for the Premier League title and they are currently five points clear at the top of the table.

Their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday night extends their unbeaten start to the season as they have eight wins and two draws in ten league games.

Tottenham‘s prospects this season will be boosted by them not competing in Europe so they are able to focus on the Premier League.

Carragher has praised Spurs after their “brilliant start” but he claims they are not as good as Liverpool or Man City “when they challenged for the title” in recent years.

“They haven’t got a squad like Liverpool or Manchester City have had over the last few years when they have challenged for the title,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“They are looking to grow the squad and it is a brilliant start. They won’t have too many games this season, the only thing that will get in the way of the Premier League is the FA Cup.”

Carragher has also compared this Tottenham side to Liverpool when they challenged for the title under Brendan Rodgers.

“Who knows how far they will go in that [the FA Cup] and they could get a difficult draw,” Carragher added.

“Over the last 10-12 years, there are a couple of teams who stand out for me who didn’t play European football – Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers, who almost won the title, and Newcastle last season.

“Those two sides, it wasn’t just the positions they found themselves in the table, it was the way they played football, full of energy and running. Their intensity took them to their achievements. The manager wants his team to be the fittest in the league and he has a great opportunity to prepare his team in the right way for each game.”

Postecoglou encouraged Spurs to “dream” of winning the Premier League after their win over Crystal Palace.

“Let them dream. That’s what being a football supporter is all about. It’s fair to say this lot have suffered a fair bit, so I’m certainly not going to dampen that,” Postecoglou said.

“Top of the table is great and the results are great but it’s more in the manner we’re doing it. Pretty much from the first game we’ve had all sorts of different challenges we’ve had to overcome.”

