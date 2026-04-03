Jamie Carragher ‘fears Liverpool fans are behaving like Man Utd fans’ with their Arne Slot demands despite admitting ‘no club is immune to impatience and intolerance’.

Arne Slot’s side are 21 points adrift of league-leaders Arsenal on the back of a £450m summer spend having cruised to the Premier League title last term.

They have a fight on their hands to qualify for the Champions League and although they remain in UEFA’s showcase competition this season, a daunting quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain means the FA Cup represents by far their best opportunity to claim silverware this term.

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Even that doesn’t appear all that likely as they head to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on Saturday, and while Carragher admits in his column for The Telegraph that Slot will likely have to win silverware to remain in charge at Anfield, he’s uncomfortable with the Liverpool fans calling for his head, comparing them to Manchester United supporters during their post-Sir Alex Ferguson slump.

He said: ‘Like many Liverpool supporters and former players, I have found the conversations regarding Slot’s future uncomfortable and unrepresentative of the club’s traditions. Or at least Liverpool as I would always wish them to be perceived.

‘Rival fans may mock the idea that Liverpool are different from those who hire and fire coaches more regularly, especially under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

‘They can point to the speed with which Roy Hodgson was sacked in 2010, the swift exits of former sporting director Damien Comolli and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish in 2012, and Rodgers’ departure in 2015.

‘FSG has shown its ruthless side, but the fact is there have only been 22 permanent Liverpool managers in the club’s entire history. Chelsea have had the same number since 1993.

‘If Slot leaves Liverpool a year after winning the Premier League title, it signals a more extreme sign of the times: no club is immune to impatience and intolerance when an expensively assembled squad keeps losing, regardless of the mitigating circumstances.

‘Manchester United would have considered themselves similar to Liverpool when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge – proud of how much time and patience they granted managers. Ferguson was United’s 17th permanent appointment. They’ve had seven in the 13 years since he retired.

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‘Football clubs can choose from many excellent coaches. The question is how many of them could be described as truly special.

‘My fear is Liverpool supporters are already behaving like United fans in the aftermath of Ferguson’s departure.

‘They are on such a quest to find the next Klopp – or a charismatic figurehead of similar status – that they will be willing to offload many good managers, season after season, in the potentially forlorn hope of finding the next superstar.

‘There is no other Klopp. He was a one-off. His presence at last weekend’s legends game at Anfield was a reminder of his aura.’