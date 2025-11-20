Jamie Carragher says Liverpool need to make at least two signings in January as the current crop “can’t cope” with the physicality of the Premier League.

Liverpool currently sit eighth in the Premier League having lost five of their last six top flight games as Arne Slot’s side have slumped into a crisis after winning the title last term.

The £400m-worth of summer additions have struggled to fit into the side and Carragher insists his former side need more power and speed if they’re to climb back towards the top of the Premier League.

He said on the Stick to Football podcast: “If we’re being totally honest, in the games they’ve lost, they can’t handle the physicality of the Premier League this season, they can’t. When you think of teams that lack something, they normally let you down away from home against teams that have a physical game.”

Four of their five defeats have come away from Anfield and Carragher believes Slot’s desire to see his side play “more football” is costing them.

“They have gone missing away from home,” he said. “They’re fine at Anfield. They’ve only lost one [this season] which was the Man United game. They’re fine at home, they feel comfortable. I think Arne Slot wants to move Liverpool [forward]. Even though they won the league, every game went to the wire. He almost wants more football.

“When you heard him speak about Paris Saint-Germain last season, he was like ‘oh my god, that’s the football I want’. So when he played Man City last week, he was talking like Pep [Guardiola] was his hero and he probably is for a lot of coaches. That is his football.

“I think he’s trying to push Liverpool a certain way and the Premier League has gone back in terms of physicality, so his team is probably a little bit weaker. Now everyone is just giants, there is long throws and set-pieces and they just can’t cope.”

Carragher reckons Liverpool have little choice but to sign more players in January, picking out Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo – who has a £65m release clause – as a smart addition.

He added: “I don’t think this group of players are equipped to win the league this season. You look at the difference in the Champions League, they’re fine. All of [Florian] Wirtz’s best games have been in the Champions League.

“I think they’ll have to recruit more physical players and maybe even in January. I’ve just seen the Semenyo [January release clause] come up and obviously he’s got the link with [sporting director] Richard Hughes. When you actually look at him as a player, lightening quick, big and powerful.

“Liverpool don’t have a lot of pace out wide, [Mohamed] Salah is not a flying machine, [Cody] Gakpo neither. I just think more pace in the team and physicality and power.”

The Reds have looked shaky in defence and Carragher insists their failure to secure the signing of Marc Guehi on transfer deadline day was a big misstep.

“That was a bad mistake [not signing Marc Guehi]. Liverpool are known as being really smart in the market, not overpaying and really good at selling. That could cost them. I think if Liverpool don’t sign a centre-back in January–

Roy Keane interrupted: “They’d miss out on the Champions League

Carragher replied: “I think they could.”